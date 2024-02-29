Spotlight: KRISTIN CHENOWETH at NJPAC

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth doesn’t just step into the spotlight — she is the spotlight. Prepare to be dazzled by the effervescent star of Broadway’s Wicked and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown in this concert of her favorite show-stopping songs. With a big voice and a big heart, Kristin continues to be one of the most versatile and delightful vocal talents performing today.



On her FOX 5 Good Day New York appearance, Kristin announced: “Stephen Schwartz, who is the composer and lyricist for Wicked, will be joining me for a special surprise that I’ve saved just for NJPAC!”



