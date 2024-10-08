Spotlight: HALLO-QWEEN SPOOKTACULAR at SOPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grab your broomsticks and fly to SOPAC for a night of drag and ghoulish frivolity! Join the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, and some of your other favorite horror characters for our first Halloween Drag Show. Wear a costume, if you so choose, for your chance to win a special prize. It's going to be spooky, fabulous and fun!

Save More When You Multi Buy for Loft Events at SOPAC!

Experience the best of SOPAC's iconic LOFT series when you attend multiple events of your choosing! Whether you love Comedy, Jazz, or Healing Sounds, you’ll find incredible programming all season long.

