News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: HALLO-QWEEN SPOOKTACULAR at SOPAC

See SOPAC’s Hallo-QWEEN Spooktacular - OCT 27

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Spotlight: HALLO-QWEEN SPOOKTACULAR at SOPAC Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Grab your broomsticks and fly to SOPAC for a night of drag and ghoulish frivolity! Join the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, and some of your other favorite horror characters for our first Halloween Drag Show. Wear a costume, if you so choose, for your chance to win a special prize. It's going to be spooky, fabulous and fun!

LATEST NEWS

New Jersey Youth Symphony Presents Veterans Day Concert In November
Tik-Tok Comedian Pinky Patel is Coming to NJPAC
Teatro Grattacielo and Light Opera of NJ to Present L'ELISIR D'AMORE
FOREVER PLAID Comes to Citizens Bank Theater

Save More When You Multi Buy for Loft Events at SOPAC!

Experience the best of SOPAC's iconic LOFT series when you attend multiple events of your choosing! Whether you love Comedy, Jazz, or Healing Sounds, you’ll find incredible programming all season long.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos