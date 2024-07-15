Special Offer: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Rocks Bell Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to step back in time to December 4, 1956, where rock 'n' roll history was made. Million Dollar Quartet is a high-energy, Tony-nominated musical that unites the iconic Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins in the same room at Sun Records for an unforgettable night of music.

Directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges, based on original direction by Hunter Foster, a member of the original Broadway cast, this production promises an authentic and electrifying experience that will have you tapping your feet and singing along to timeless hits like Blue Suede Shoes, Great Balls of Fire, and Hound Dog.

Thanks to the incredible acoustics of the new Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, you will be transported back to that historic night when rock 'n' roll was born. Our talented cast performs with the same raw energy and charisma that defined the original artists, playing their own instruments and capturing the spirit and sound of the icon 1956 jam session.

Don't miss your chance to witness this rock 'n' roll revolution. Million Dollar Quartet runs from Friday, July 19, through to Sunday, July 28. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering these legends for the first time, Million Dollar Quartet is a show you don't want to miss.

