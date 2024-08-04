Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present Jane Austen's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long before Bridgerton sparked desires and ignited our screens, a young, new writer set the hearts of England ablaze with the deep longing of her compelling characters. Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility tells the captivating tale of the Dashwood sisters as they attempt to navigate financial strife, would-be suitors, and the rigid edicts of English society following the death of their father. Jessica Swale’s elegant stage adaptation of this beloved classic overflows with humor and style. The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present Sense and Sensibility at their F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University beginning September 4, 2024.

﻿“We are thrilled to showcase this great, classic writer once again,” says Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. “Though it has never waned, Austen’s popularity has certainly been given a huge boost through Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton series, and we are pleased to turn audiences’ attention back to the groundbreaking author who inspired that pop-culture hit. It’s been nearly two decades since Jane Austen graced our stage when Bonnie J. Monte's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice was presented in 2006. Since then, Austen has been a popular request from our patrons, and it seems appropriate that the actress who delightfully brought Jane Bennett to life in that celebrated production now returns to direct this one.”

Nisi Sturgis is not unknown to Shakespeare Theatre audiences. She has appeared in many acclaimed productions over the years, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Arms and the Man, Our Town, Trelawny of the Wells, and Pride and Prejudice. She returns now to direct Austen’s cherished tale of sisterhood.

Sturgis opens up about returning to STNJ to direct this production of Sense and Sensibility — "A friend asked me the other day, 'Why do we keep returning to Austen?' I think partly because our perceptions about each other will always be, to some extent, wrong." She continues, "Austen presents the value of extending grace towards others, allowing those perceptions to change, and how that thorny process ultimately leads us to a deeper knowledge of ourselves. She's a nascent feminist whose characters are often in the tug of war between being true to oneself and compromising oneself to exist within a society’s rules, standards and expectations: the constant balancing of existence and coexistence. And she’s super funny, which is always, always good!"

Set against the lush backdrop of 1790s England, Austen’s first novel follows the Dashwood sisters — sensible Elinor, spontaneous Marianne, adventurous Margaret — and their widowed mother as they are forced to leave their family estate and find their way in the world. Unexpected romances are challenged when scandals erupt and secrets are revealed, forcing the sisters to rely on themselves and each other to weather the heartache.

The ensemble cast unites new and veteran company members, including Mandi Masden (MTC, Roundabout, Theatre for a New Audience) as Elinor and Billie Wyatt (STNJ - As You Like It, A Midwinter Night’s Dream, The Rose Tattoo) as Marianne, Austen’s devoted sisters. The cast also features Terra Chaney (STNJ - Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare LIVE! 2023) as Margaret Dashwood and Lucy Steele, Lynette R. Freeman (The Public Theater, Guthrie Theater, Trinity Rep) as Mrs. Palmer and Mrs. Dashwood, Christian Frost (STNJ - As You Like It, A Midwinter Night’s Dream, And A Nightingale Sang…) as Willougby, Sean Mahan (STNJ - A Man for All Seasons, Arms and the Man, Pride and Prejudice) as Colonel Brandon, Patrick Andrew Jones (Berkley Rep, ACT, MCC) as Edward Ferrars and Mr. Palmer, Kayla Ryan Walsh (STNJ - A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, The Rose Tattoo) as Fanny Dashwood and Mrs. Jennings, and Patrick Toon (STNJ - The Book of Will, The Winter’s Tale, The Misanthrope, The Royal Family) as Sir John and Mr. Dashwood.

The creative team for the production includes scenic designer Brittany Vasta (STNJ - And a Nightingale Sang…, Twelfth Night), costume designer Sophie S. Schneider (Glimmerglass, Carnegie Mellon University), lighting designer Anthony Galaska (STNJ - Metromaniacs, The Tempest), and sound designer Liam Bellman-Sharpe (STNJ - A Man for All Seasons). Kimiye Corrigan is the dance consultant and Julie Foh is the dialect consultant. Mary Garrigan stage manages.

Single tickets for Sense and Sensibility begin at $39 for preview performances and begin at $57 for regular performances. Prices range from $39 to $77. The Theatre offers various cost-saving opportunities, including $15 student tickets with a valid student ID, and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts; and 10% discounts for members of PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

Patrons are encouraged to check out these special upcoming events connected with the production:

"Pay What You CAN” Food Drive preview — Wednesday, September 4 at 7:30pm: Bring two canned-goods and receive a $10 ticket.

Young Professionals Night — Thursday, September 5 at 7:00pm: An evening for recent graduates and new faces in the workforce can build lasting relationships and enjoy a show.

Storefront to Stage – Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30pm: A fun and social networking event for local business-owners; call 973-845-6743 For more information.

Out@STNJ Pride Night — Friday, September 13 at 7:00pm: Show your pride and join STNJ for Drag Bingo featuring Lady Celestina before the show.

Jane Austen Fan Night — Thursday, September 19 at 7:00pm: Join STNJ on the patio of The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre for tea-style treats before seeing Sense and Sensibility. Patrons are encouraged to wear period appropriate costumes and celebrate Jane Austen.

Performance Details:

Dates: September 4 - 22, 2024

Times:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and select Sundays at 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays – Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays, Sundays, and select Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Location: The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University: 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940.

Tickets: Available now at ShakespeareNJ.org or by calling 973-408-5600

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

About the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey:

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is one of the leading Shakespeare theatres in the nation, serving approximately 75,000 adults and children annually. It is New Jersey's largest professional theatre company dedicated to Shakespeare's canon and other classic masterworks. Through its productions and education programs the company strives to illuminate the universal and lasting relevance of the classics for contemporary audiences.

