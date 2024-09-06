See Lorna Luft and Julie Benko in FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY at Bell Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, N.J. will present Lorna Luft and Julie Benko: From Hollywood to Broadway, at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15.

Born to the legendary Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft first appeared at age 11 on her mother’s TV show, The Judy Garland Show, along with her siblings, Liza Minnelli and Joey Luft. She went on to perform on Broadway in Promises, Promises and Off-Broadway in Extremities alongside Farrah Fawcett, and Snoopy, the Musical. She has performed in domestic and international productions of They’re Playing Our Song, Guys and Dolls, Grease, The Wizard of Oz, Holiday Inn and White Christmas. Luft co-produced Life with Judy Garland, the Emmy-winning miniseries based on her memoir Me and My Shadows. Her latest book, A Star Is Born: Judy Garland and the Film That Got Away, was released to rave reviews. She also celebrates her mother’s songbook in a one-woman show, Songs My Mother Taught Me.

Julie Benko, the understudy-turned-star whose sensational turn as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl cemented her place among Broadway royalty, adds her sterling vocals and trademark humor to the evening as she reflects on her extraordinary journey. Between her tenure as the standby, alternate and full-time Fanny Brice, she played the role over 180 times and was named the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater by The New York Times and one of 10 Broadway Stars to Watch in 2023 by Variety. In 2023, she originated her first role on Broadway, playing Ruth in the Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony. She has also performed to sold-out crowds at Café Carlyle, Birdland and 54 Below.

Together, Lorna and Julie will take you on a journey from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the dazzling lights of Broadway. Expect a night filled with classic songs, heartwarming tales and moments of pure delight. Whether you're a fan of the silver screen or the Great White Way, this concert promises to be a celebration of the best in entertainment. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see two iconic performers in one spectacular show. Get your tickets now and be part of an evening that will leave you smiling, singing and reminiscing long after the final curtain falls.

To purchase tickets, visit www.belltheater.org/lorna-luft-and-julie-benko or call 732-531-9106, ext. 14. Bell Theater is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd., Holmdel, N.J. on the ground level.

Comments