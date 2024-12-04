Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Paper Mill Playhouse-Ideal Holiday Cheer for All

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“As they say in the theatre, on with the show!” by General Henry Waverly in White Christmas

'Tis the season for a fabulous holiday show and that means you must see Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical. Expertly directed by the theatre’s Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee, the show features Randy Skinner's original Broadway choreography that has been wonderfully reproduced by Kristyn Pope and excellent musical direction by Cynthia Meng. With a host of charming characters, marvelous music, and dazzling staging, the show is ideal for theatergoers of all ages. It will run through Sunday, December 29th.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical is based on the classic 1954 Paramount Pictures film. As a musical theatre production, it has been presented globally including on Broadway during the 2008 and 2009 holiday seasons. The book is by David Ives and Paul Blake with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.

White Christmas tells the story of Bob and Phil, a successful song and dance team that wants to help their former commanding officer, General Henry Waverly save his business, a failing Vermont inn. The men team up with the talented sisters, Judy and Betty for a lavish holiday show to bring customers to the winter resort. But there are plenty of problems as the inn has unpaid bills, romantic tensions surface, and there’s little time to gather an audience and mount a successful production. This is a heartwarming tale that depicts camaraderie and generosity of spirit, perfect messaging for this season of cheer.

The cast of the show is truly gifted and includes some of your favorite Broadway veterans. The company features Keely Beirne as Judy Haynes; Ashley Blanchet as Betty Haynes; Max Clayton as Bob Wallace; Casey Garvin as Phil Davis; Stacia Fernandez as Martha Watson; Reagan Pender as Ralph Sheldrake; and Lance Roberts as General Henry Waverly. Savannah Austin and Annie Piper Braverman share the role of the youngster, Susan Waverly.

The multi-talented ensemble that round out the show include Claire Avakian, Allison Blanchard, Lamont Brown, Sabrina Brush, Rhagan Carter, Sydney Chow, Candice Hatakeyama, Drew King, Ryan Lambert, Cory Lingner, Alex Llorca, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brady Miller, Larkin Reilly, Regan Pender, Buzz Roddy, and Grace Marie Rusnica.

There are over twenty captivating musical numbers that include heartfelt solos, stunning duets, and grand, dazzling company pieces. Some of our many favorites are “Happy Holiday” by Bob, Phil & Sheldrake; “Love and the Weather” by Bob and Betty; “Snow” by Phil, Judy, Bob, Betty, Snoring Man, Mrs. Snoring Man and Train Passengers; “Let Me Sing and I’m Happy” by Martha and Martha’s Boys; "Count Your Blessing" by Bob and Betty; “Blue Skies” by Bob and Ensemble; “I Love a Piano” by Phil, Judy and Ensemble; “Sisters” (Reprise) by Bob and Phil; “Let Me Sing and I’m Happy” (Reprise) by Susan; and “White Christmas” by Bob and Company”

The Creative Team has done a terrific job of bringing White Christmas to the Millburn Stage. Each and every scene is striking. The Team includes original scenic design is by Anna Louizos coordinated by and with additional design by Kelly James Tighe; original costume design by Carrie Robbins being coordinated by and with additional design by Antonio Consuegra; sound design by Matt Kraus; and hair, wig & makeup design by Krystal Belleza & Will Vicari of The Wig Associates. The Production Stage Manager is Melissa Chacón. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical is an elaborate, uplifting musical theatre gem. Make a trip to Paper Mill Playhouse one of your holiday outings. We applaud the Playhouse's Executive Director, Mike Stotts and Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee for their commitment to provide outstanding theatre for metro area audiences.

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ. To purchase tickets for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical and the other upcoming shows in the 2024-2025 Season, please visit https://papermill.org/ and call 973.376.4343.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Reader Reviews