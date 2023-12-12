Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem  

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Dec. 12, 2023

“Our old ways were once new.”  By Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof

An excellent production of Fiddler on the Roof is being performed at Paper Mill Playhouse through January 7, 2024.  It is the ideal show for the holiday season, a meaningful portrayal of family, faith, and hope that we all need. Superbly directed by the Playhouses Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee, the production features stunning reproduction choreography by Parker Esse and the finest music direction by Jillian Zack. Generations have treasured this beautiful musical, and the Paper Mill Playhouse production proves that it is more engaging each time you see it.

Fiddler on the Roof s book is by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The Tony-Award winning show was originally produced by Harold Prince on Broadway in 1964, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.  It ran for nearly ten years and to date has enjoyed subsequent productions on the Great White Way.

Fiddler on the Roof is based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl. The story is set in 1905, on the eve of the Russian Revolution in the countrys small village, Anatevka.  Tevye, a dairyman and dedicated Jewish family man, makes every effort to maintain his beloved cultural and religious practices for his wife and daughters.  Times are changing and there are unexpected trials as Tevyes three eldest girls rebel against tradition to find their own suitors rather than accepting a planned match.  And the government forces are threatening the lifestyle that the people of Anatevka have always known.

The cast is led by Jordan Gelber who masters his role as the family patriarach, Tevye with humor, spirit, and grace.  He is joined by the abundant talents of Jill Abramovitz as Golde; Alexandra Socha as Tzeitel; Austen Danielle Bohmer as Hodel; Maya Jacobson as Chava; Etai Benson as Motel; David R. Gordon as Perchik; Suzanne Grodner as Yente; Jeremy Radin as Lazar Wolf; and Andrew Alstat as Fyedka.

The ensemble that rounds out the company includes Paloma Maia Aisenberg, Sophie Aknin, Ari Axelrod, Ze’ev Barmor, Sabrina Brush, Michael Bullard, Mark Campbell, Will Stephan Connell, Nick Davis, Ira Denmark, Alex Dorf, Derek Ege, Carley Gilbert, Emerson Glick, Blair Goldberg, Susan J. Jacks, Michał Kołaczkowski, Kyra Leeds, Beatrice Owens, 
 

Fiddler on the Roof  features a treasured score with songs that are vibrant and touching. Youll be enthralled by numbers that include Tradition by the Company; Matchmaker by Tzeitel, Hovel & Chava; If I Were a Rich Man by Tevye; To Lifeby Tevye, Lazar & Village Men; Miracle of Miracles by Motel; Sunrise, Sunset by Tevye, Golde, Perchik, Hodel & Villagers; Do You Love Me? by Tevye & Golde; and Anatevka by Family & Villagers.

Fiddler on the Roof has moments that will be long remember after the curtain call.  These scenes include Tevye asking God why he couldnt be a little richer; Yente, the matchmaker telling Golde of the match for her daughter, Tzeitel with the butcher, Lazar Wolf; Tevye meeting Lazar Wolf at the tavern to discuss the marriage; the arrival in Anatevka of the student and rebel,  Perchik; Tevyes family observing the Sabbath; Perchik showing Hodel how men and women dance together; Motel asking Tevye for Tzeitels hand; Tevye recounting his dream to Golde with Grandma Tzeitel and Lazar Wolfs first wife, Fruma-Sarah; the wedding of Motel and Tzeitel; Chavas first meeting with Fyedka;  Motel showing the villagers his new sewing machine; Tevye seeing Hodel off at the train station to unite with Perchik; and Tevyes family packing their belongings to leave Anatevka.

The Creative Team has done an great job of bringing Fiddler on the Roof to the stage.  The show shines bright with its authentic touches. The team includes scenic design by Kelly James Tighe; costume design by Leon Dobkowski lighting design by Charlie Morrison and Jason M. Flamos; sound design by Sun Hee Kil; hair and wig design by Leah J. Loukas; and fight and intimacy direction by Rick Sordelet. Casting is by JZ Casting. Melissa Chacón is the Production Stage Manager.
 

We are excited that this is the first time in 40 years that Fiddler on the Roof is being seen at Paper Mill Playhouse and the current production couldn’t be better! A standing ovation for Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Michael Stotts for continuing to bring the best in musical theatre to metro area audiences.
 
Fiddler on the Roof has a run time of approximately 3 hours with one intermission. Tickets are now available for its performances through January 7, 2024 by visiting www.PaperMill.org, at the Box Office or by calling 973.376.4343. Paper Mill Playhouse also offers three-and four-show subscription packages that start at $111. 

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniels

