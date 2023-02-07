Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: CLYDE'S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play

Review: CLYDE’S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play

Feb. 07, 2023  
Review: CLYDE'S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play

"Just cause you left prison doesn't mean you're out of prison." by Montrellous in Clyde's

George Street Playhouse (GSP) is presenting the lively and moving comedy, Clyde's. Written by the two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Lynn Nottage, the show enjoys inspired direction by Melissa Maxwell. The play, that was on Broadway from 2021 to 2022, is making its New Jersey debut at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) through February 19. We completely agree with GSP's Artistic Director, David Saint who stated, "Our audience will savor every bite of this delicious Tony-nominated feast of a play!"

Set in the kitchen of a truck stop sandwich restaurant, Clyde's tells the story of four formerly incarcerated people, Letitia, Raphael, Montrellous, and Jason, who have been hired as sandwich makers by the eatery's brash owner, Clyde. Even though she had served time in prison, Clyde is unsympathetic and mean to the four workers, but their options for other employment are few. The story of each of the four kitchen workers reveals the struggles that one faces upon re-entering society after being incarcerated. Yet when the workers, led by Montrellous, share their ideas for new sandwich types, they soon learn that making food has the power to heal and transform.

Review: CLYDE'S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play

The cast delivers Lynn Nottage's sharp, clever dialogue impeccably. The five actors are perfectly cast in their roles making Clyde's captivating from the first moment to the last. The company includes Darlene Hope as Clyde, Gabriel Lawrence as Montrellous, Sydney Lolita Cusic as Letitia, Xavier Reyes as Rafael, and Ryan Czerwonko as Jason. The understudy for Rafael and Montrellouse is Rafael Jordan and the understudy for Clyde and Letitia is Cherita Armstrong.

Review: CLYDE'S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play

Some of our favorite moments in the play include Clyde refusing to taste one of Montrellous' sandwich creations; Jason being told by the other staff members never to smile at Clyde; Clyde distributing food deliveries in the kitchen; Jason revealing his living situation; Clyde insisting Rafael fry spoiled fish; Letitia dreaming up the best date she could have; Rafael inviting Letitia out for her birthday; the restaurant being mentioned in a newspaper; and Montrellous proudly describing his brother's accomplishments.

Review: CLYDE'S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play

The Design and Production Team has done a fabulous job of setting the stage for Clyde's. They include scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon; costume design by Azalea Fairley; lighting design by Cheyenne Skyes; sound design and original music by Scott O'Brien; and hair and makeup design by Fre Howard. Christina M. Woolard is the Production Stage Manager and Gabriel Lawrence is the Fight Captain.

Treat yourself to a theatre production that promises to amuse and inform. Clyde's is a gem of a play that we know our readers will appreciate and long remember.

George Street Playhouse at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center is located at 8 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. The state of the art venue is convenient to mass transit options and nearby parking. Tickets for Clyde's begin at $25. For subscriptions and group discount information visit https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/ or call 732-246-7717. Note that the play contains adult material and language.

Editor's Note: We are impressed and pleased that Clyde's is being produced in New Brunswick, the city that houses, Elijah's Promise. This organization serves people with meals, a baking and pastry course to give clients critical job training, a mobile meal program to serve food insecure neighbors, distribution of clothing and hygiene products along with helping people to access housing, SNAP and other social service benefits. For more information visit www.elijahspromise.org.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson



THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre
The enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style. The Secret Garden will be presented on weekends from February 3 - 19, with a total of 12 performances. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.
THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT Comes to the New Jersey Repertory Company Photo
THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT Comes to the New Jersey Repertory Company
New Jersey Repertory Company will present The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project written by John Jiler and directed by Margarett Perry. The play stars John Jiler and clarinetist, Lee Odom. Performances run March 9 through April 2, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm
ONLY HUMAN Comes to Vivid Stage This Month Photo
ONLY HUMAN Comes to Vivid Stage This Month
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present Only Human: Stories of Connection from February 23 through March 5. The evening is made up of seven short plays by the playwrights Barbara Blumenthal-Erlich, Laura Ekstrand, Steve Harper, Stephen Kaplan, Mark Harvey Levine, Matthew Weaver and David Lee White.
Leading Artists Perform, Discuss, and Celebrate Author Philip Roth at Weekend-Long Festiva Photo
Leading Artists Perform, Discuss, and Celebrate Author Philip Roth at Weekend-Long Festival Next Month
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the anchor cultural institution for the city of Newark and the state of New Jersey, in collaboration with the Newark Public Library, will present PHILIP ROTH UNBOUND, a weekend-long festival that will celebrate, challenge and explore the life, legacy and work of novelist and Newark-native Philip Roth, on what would have been his 90th birthday weekend.  

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Dine Out for Valentine's Day-Choice Spots All Around the CityDine Out for Valentine's Day-Choice Spots All Around the City
February 6, 2023

It’s time to celebrate the season of love. Dine out at spots that are creating wonderful Valentine’s Day menus for their guests. Make a dinner date with a loved one or a group of your besties and savor a meal to love. Cheers!
Interview: Justin “Jud” Gauthier and BETWEEN TWO KNEES at McCarter Theatre Center through February 12Interview: Justin “Jud” Gauthier and BETWEEN TWO KNEES at McCarter Theatre Center through February 12
February 5, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jud Gauthier about his career and his role as Larry in 'Between Two Knees.'
EMBASSY SUITES BY HILTON Debuts in ArubaEMBASSY SUITES BY HILTON Debuts in Aruba
February 5, 2023

Hilton has announced the opening of Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort, the 330-all-suite resort nestled between the dazzling waters of the top-rated Eagle Beach and the scenic lagoon of the Bubali Bird Sanctuary. The opening marks the first Embassy Suites by Hilton property in Aruba and second Hilton hotel on the island.
KALYE Opens on the Lower East Side KALYE Opens on the Lower East Side
February 3, 2023

Kalye, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan is now open. On January 26, they held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Review: Cullberg in HORSE, THE SOLOS AT The Joyce TheaterReview: Cullberg in HORSE, THE SOLOS AT The Joyce Theater
February 3, 2023

Emerging from a string of eerie, dim lights appears Johanna Tengan in bright red, articulating every joint from the bottom of her feet to the vertebrae of her cervical spine. Inviting, confusing, and luminous, Cullberg's 'Horse, the solos,' debuts at The Joyce after its world premiere in March 2021 at Dansens Hus, Stockholm. Hay derives her vision for 'Horse, the solos' from the effects of climate change in America. Her inspiration? All that is unseen in a single blade of grass.
share