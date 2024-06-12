Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Shines Bright at Paper Mill Playhouse  

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is now on stage at Paper Mill Playhouse through June 30. Music lovers and many more will be captivated by this production that showcases King’s influence on the music industry and tells her personal story on the rise to stardom. Beautiful enjoys exceptional direction by Casey Hushion, snappy choreographies by Jennifer Werner, and fine music direction by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett. As we usher in the summer, this is the perfect time to visit to the Millburn theatre to see this stunning and inspiring Jukebox Musical.



Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a book by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil and others. The show made its Broadway debut in 2014 and ran on the Great White Way through October of 2019 with nearly 2,500 performances. It garnered Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Carole King, born Carole Klein, was a precocious teen studying education at Queens College; but her real passion was music much to the concern of her mother, Genie. At the age of 16 she met Gerry Goffin, a talented lyricist. The two collaborated to write songs and also fell in love, got married, and had two daughters. King and Goffin’s association with producer, Don Kirshner was very successful as the couple had big billboard hits while honing a competitive, yet friendly relationship with fellow music creators, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Carole King’s journey proves to be one of courage and accomplishment yet it had its share of heartache. The story is excellently captured in the show’s mesmerizing scenes and excellent musical numbers.

Simply stated, the cast is amazing! Kyra Kennedy masters her role as Carole King by portraying the idol’s extraordinary musical genius along with King’s sincere and loving personality. Kennedy is joined by the impressive musical and acting talents of Marrick Smith as Gerry Goffin; Samantha Massell as Cynthia Weil; Jacob Ben-Shmuel as Barry Mann; Bryan Fenkart as Don Kirshner; and Suzanne Grodner as Genie Klein.

The ensemble that performs many of the hit songs to round out the cast of Beautiful includes Tavis Cunningham, Seth Eliser, Kevin Hack, Jana Dienne Jackson, Andrea Levinsky, Prentiss E. Moutin, Jay Owens, Olivia Palmer, Thomas Ed Purvis, Isaiah Reynolds, Tavia Riveé, Aaron Robinson, Danielle Summons, Bronwyn Tarboton, Giselle Amarisa Watts, and Mikayla White.

Carole King wrote music for the top performers of our times, often with her husband, Gerry Goffin. She later became one of the most highly recognized solo performers. Beautiful brings dozens of songs to life with exciting performances that will have you tapping your toes! Some of the many hits include “So Far Away” by Carole; “Be-Bop-a-Lula” by the Ensemble; “Some Kind of Wonderful” by Carole, Gerry, and the Drifters; “Take Good Care of My Baby” by Gerry and Carole; “He’s Sure the Boy I Love” by Cynthia and Barry; “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” by The Shirelles; “The Locomotion” by Little Eva and Ensemble; “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by Barry and the Righteous Brothers; “One Fine Day” by Janelle, Backup Singers, and Carole; “Pleasant Valley Sunday by Marilyn, Gerry, and Ensemble; “Walking in the Rain” by Barry and Cynthia; “A Natural Woman” by Carole and Ensemble; and “Beautiful” by Carole and Company.



The Production Team has done a top job of bringing Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to the stage with scenic coordination and additional design by Kelly James Tighe; costume design by Jen Caprio; lighting design by Jess Creager; sound design by Sun Hee Kil; and wig, hair and makeup design by Roxanne De Luna. Casting is by Geoff Josselson of JZ Casting. Andrea Cibelli is the Production Stage Manager. The scenery was originally designed by Roman Tatarowicz and built by Walnut Street Theatre, Philadelphia Pa.

We congratulate Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Mike Stotts on the success of their 85th Season and we look forward to the shows that are slated for their 2024-2025 Season.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is a show that weaves great music with a enthralling personal narrative. It shines bright on the Millburn stage. Now is an excellent opportunity to see it. The production will play June 5–30, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041. Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at www.papermill.org, at the box office or by calling 973.376.4343.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

