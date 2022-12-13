Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at McCarter Theatre Center is a Magical Holiday Production

"You must walk the path to healing Ebenezer." By the Spirit of Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol

A thrilling production of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is being presented at McCarter Theatre Center through December 24. The heartwarming holiday show will please audience members of all ages. This is the first time it has been presented on the Princeton stage since 2019. The seasonal favorite is finely adapted and directed by Lauren Keating with many clever touches. It features choreography by Emily Maltby and musical direction by Erika R Games.

Dickens' novella, A Christmas Carol was first published in London in 1873. The story is set London in 1843. It is the timeless, classic tale of a selfish, greedy old man, Ebenezer Scrooge who spends his life acquiring wealth. He detests everything about Christmas and is even reluctant to give the day off to his employees. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three spirits, Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet To Come. The spirits take him on a journey that reveals his selfish ways. Scrooge has a sudden change of heart and becomes a thoughtful and benevolent person just in time for Christmas.

Distinctive characters abound in A Christmas Carol. The cast is led by Dee Pelletier in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. It is the first time at McCarter that a female actor is playing the role of Scrooge as a male character. Talented professional actors and the delightful young ensemble include Alex Brightwell, Legna Cedillo, Esther Chen, Gisela Chipe, Kenneth De Abrew, Grayson DeJesus, Julie Ann Earls, Polly Lee, Matt Monaco, Stephen Conrad Moore, Vilma Silva, Rhea Yadav, Julie Ann Earls, Sara Jane Giacomini, Marcus Montgomery, Desmond Elyseev, Yoko Huang, Zendaya Holliman, Zuraiya "Zuzu" Holliman-York, Brooke Gendel Naznitsky, Alesiandra Nikezi, Sam Roman, Addison Seiler, and Charlotte Ward Taylor. Many members of the troupe deftly assume multiple roles to develop the exciting scenes round out the story.

Some of the many enthralling scenes include the ominous visit from the ghost of Jacob Marley to Scrooge's home; Fezziwig's Christmas party on a past Christmas; Belle breaking her engagement to young Scrooge; the modest Christmas celebration at the Cratchit's home and Tiny Tim's sincere blessing; Mrs. Dilber selling Scrooge's possessions after his death; Scrooge donating to the town charity on Christmas morning; Scrooge purchasing a huge turkey for the Cratchit's Christmas dinner; and Scrooge donating money to the poor.

The Design and Production Team has created a stunning setting for A Christmas Carol. The Team includes scenic design by Daniel Ostling; costume design by Linda Cho; lighting design by Paul M. Kilsdonk; Palmer Hefferan; sound design/ composer, Palmer Hefferan; wig design, Carissa Thorlakson; Assistant Director, Nadia Guevara; Dramaturg, Julie Felise Dubiner; Dialect & Vocal Coach, Nathan C. Crocker; Associate Lighting Designer, Alexandra Mannix; Assistant Sound Designer, Emily Wilson; Production Stage Manager, Alison Cote; and Assistant Stage Manager, Carolyn Reich.

A Christmas Carol is an entertaining, inspiring show that is being beautifully presented by McCarter Theatre Center. For many, attending it has become a holiday tradition. Gather your group, get tickets and see it while you can!

Performances of A Christmas Carol will be at the Matthews Theatre through December 24th. The show runs for 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission. The Theatre is located at 91 University Pl, Princeton, NJ 08540 on the campus of Princeton University. There is plenty of on the street parking and additional parking in the NJ Transit parking lot a few blocks away. Visit https://www.mccarter.org/ for tickets and information.

Photo Credit: Matt Pilsner