PSEG True Diversity Film Series Begins In October At NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announces a new season of the PSEG True Diversity film series and Standing in Solidarity conversations.

Launched in 2020, these free monthly screenings, conversations, and other events have focused on a range of social justice topics from healthcare challenges for LGBTQ+ seniors, to Native American depictions in the media, to the Asian-American experience and 50 years of hip hop.

The majority of these programs are part of the PSEG True Diversity film series which pairs screenings of socially engaged cinema with provocative, post-screening talks by a panel of activists, academics and journalists engaged with the topic.

“Serving as a safe and welcoming town square — where everyone in our community can listen and learn about issues of real concern to us all — has become a vital part of NJPAC's programming,” says John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC. “These are important conversations, and they are even more impactful now that we can have these discussions face to face.”

The 2024 – 2025 season includes four in-person Standing in Solidarity programs paired with screenings of PSEG True Diversity films. The programs take place in the Chase Room at NJPAC starting with a film screening at 6PM followed by a moderated conversation that closes with questions from the audience.

“I'm excited to announce the new season of our PSEG True Diversity film series and Standing in Solidarity conversations in partnership with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center,” says Calvin Ledford Jr., President of the PSEG Foundation and Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. “This season's films and conversations aim to foster continued understanding, tolerance and empathy on critical social justice issues facing our community and on a national scale. We hope our audience leaves with a fresh perspective on equality and feels inspired to make new and deeper connections throughout our communities."

On November 18, the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) is partnering with NJPAC to produce a program on foster care. Truth to Transformation is the PSEG True Diversity film; the conversation will feature DCF Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer and will be moderated by DCF Director of Communication Jason Butkowski.

On December 17, the topic is interfaith allyship. Stranger at the Gate is the PSEG True Diversity film which is about a U.S. Marine's transformation as he learns to embrace the Muslim community. The filmmaker Joshua Seffel is one of the panelists.

On March 24, Women@NJPAC is co-producing a program on Black maternal health in honor of Women's History Month. Birthing Justice is the PSEG True Diversity film about racial disparity in maternal and infant health and what is being done to address the crisis.

On June 23, the concluding event of the season looks at efforts to alleviate food insecurity. Food for Thought: The Path to Food Security in Newark is the PSEG True Diversity film. Newark students helped create the documentary which is about food insecurity and the impact on community health and well-being.

The virtual Standing in Solidarity dates and themes are October 21 (media stereotypes of Latin Americans), January 13 (restorative justice), February 10 (affordable housing), April 21 (intersex visibility) and May 19 (adoption and transnational migration). The PSEG True Diversity films and panelists for these events will be named at a later date.

The PSEG True Diversity film series was conceptualized in 2014 as a way to build community inclusion and promote tolerance and understanding. Panel conversations followed the screening of issues-based films and documentaries on topics such as racism, criminal justice reform, voting rights and mental health. The first event took place in 2015 with a screening of Jasper, Texas, and a panel conversation on the subject of race relations. In 2017 the PSEG True Diversity film series evolved from quarterly programs to monthly events.

When Standing in Solidarity was created in the summer of 2020, the PSEG film series became the main vehicle for monthly social justice conversations. Due to the pandemic, the program pivoted to a virtual format in the summer of 2020 and became a hybrid program in 2024.

For more information visit Standing in Solidarity.

