New Jersey Symphony to Present North American Premiere Of BAAHUBALI: The Beginning Live In Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience India’s biggest box-office smash-hit, Baahubali: The Beginning on a vast HD screen while a full orchestra performs M.M. Keeravani’s epic score, live in-sync with the motion picture.



Baahubali: The Beginning tells the story of a young orphan, Shivudu (Prabhas), as he embarks on a journey of a lifetime. Falling in love with the vision of a fearless warrior, Avantika (Tamannaah), he follows her on a mission to rescue her Queen from captivity in a neighboring kingdom. On this mission in Mahishmati, he encounters Kattappa (Satyaraj), a slave warrior and a confidante of the Mahishmati Royal Family. Through him Shivudu learns the truth of his family and the injustice imparted to them. He takes on the tyrannical ruler in a battle of mythical magnitude to restore to the kingdom their true King.





Tickets are available now at njsymphony.org/baahubali.



Please note: This film will be shown in Hindi with English subtitles.



“Baahubali: The Beginning” film licensed by Arka Media Works. Producers: Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni.



Presentation/Baahubali: The Beginning is a production of Avex Classics International.



Baahubali The Beginning Live in Concert

North American Premiere! | New Jersey Symphony at the Movies

Newark → Saturday, July 27, 2024, 7:30 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Brunswick → Sunday, July 28, 2024, 3 pm, State Theatre New Jersey



Constantine Kitsopoulos conductor

New Jersey Symphony



Comments