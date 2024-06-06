New Jersey Symphony to Present North American Premiere Of BAAHUBALI: The Beginning Live In Concert

Baahubali: The Beginning tells the story of a young orphan, Shivudu (Prabhas), as he embarks on a journey of a lifetime.
Experience India’s biggest box-office smash-hit, Baahubali: The Beginning on a vast HD screen while a full orchestra performs M.M. Keeravani’s epic score, live in-sync with the motion picture.
Baahubali: The Beginning tells the story of a young orphan, Shivudu (Prabhas), as he embarks on a journey of a lifetime. Falling in love with the vision of a fearless warrior, Avantika (Tamannaah), he follows her on a mission to rescue her Queen from captivity in a neighboring kingdom. On this mission in Mahishmati, he encounters Kattappa (Satyaraj), a slave warrior and a confidante of the Mahishmati Royal Family. Through him Shivudu learns the truth of his family and the injustice imparted to them. He takes on the tyrannical ruler in a battle of mythical magnitude to restore to the kingdom their true King.
Tickets are available now at njsymphony.org/baahubali.
Please note: This film will be shown in Hindi with English subtitles.
“Baahubali: The Beginning” film licensed by Arka Media Works. Producers: Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni.
Presentation/Baahubali: The Beginning is a production of Avex Classics International.
North American Premiere! | New Jersey Symphony at the Movies
Newark → Saturday, July 27, 2024, 7:30 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Brunswick → Sunday, July 28, 2024, 3 pm, State Theatre New Jersey
Constantine Kitsopoulos conductor
New Jersey Symphony
