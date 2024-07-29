New Jersey Symphony To Present Jersey City Chamber Music In July And August

The concerts are free of charge and will feature a variety of repertoire, including selections of popular Indian music with Kulture Kool and more.
New Jersey Symphony will present Jersey City Chamber Music in July and August 2024 NEWARK, NJ—New Jersey Symphony will present a series of chamber music concerts in Jersey City this summer.
The concerts are free of charge and will feature a variety of repertoire, including selections of popular Indian music with Kulture Kool and a program curated by incoming Resident Artistic Partner, Allison Loggins-Hull. The concerts will feature the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players and special guests.
Free Chamber Music at Provost Square Plaza in Jersey City Wednesday, July 31, 7 pm: Music of India – Ragas & Rhythms Thursday, August 8, 7 pm: An Evening with Allison Loggins-Hull Provost Square Plaza is located near 151 Bay Street, Jersey City, New Jersey 07302.
For more information go to njsymphony.org/summer.
Videos