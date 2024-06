New Jersey Symphony Concert At Liberty State Park Moved Indoors Due To Inclement Weather

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Symphony’s Summer Outdoor Concert at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Sunday, June 30, will move indoors due to inclement weather.

The indoor air-conditioned location will be Margaret Williams Theatre at Hepburn Hall, Center for the Arts at New Jersey City University, 2039 Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07305. Same day, same time. Parking is available in the NJCU parking deck; enter by way of Culver Ave.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. Seating capacity is limited and is general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. No food or beverages other than bottled water will be permitted. Please do not bring chairs or blankets, seats will be available inside the hall.

Additional Venue Info: njcu.edu/community/center-arts

Campus Map: njcu.edu/student-life/getting-around-campus

The New Jersey Symphony concert program includes:

John Stafford Smith/Damrosch The Star Spangled Banner

Pytor llyich Tchaikovsky Polonaise from Eugene Onegin

Giuseppe Verdi Overture to Nabucco

Georges Bizet Selections from Carmen

John Williams Liberty Fanfare

Valerie Coleman Seven O'Clock Shout

Various Composers / arr. Moss Salute to Ol' Blue Eyes

Various Composers / arr. Lowden Armed Forces Salute

About the New Jersey Symphony

The Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning New Jersey Symphony is redefining what it means to be a nationally leading, relevant orchestra in the 21st century. The Symphony is renewing its deeply rooted commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by championing new, and often local, artists; engaging audiences for whom the inspiring depth and breadth of classical music will be a new experience; and incorporating the broadest possible representation in all aspects of our organization-all to better reflect and serve our vibrant communities.

Internationally renowned Chinese American conductor Xian Zhang began her tenure as the New Jersey Symphony’s current music director in 2016. Since her arrival, Zhang has revitalized programming with an industry-leading commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in mainstage concerts. Since 2021, Zhang has worked together with composer, violinist, educator and social-justice advocate Daniel Bernard Roumain, the orchestra's Resident Artistic Catalyst, to offer programming that connects with diverse communities in Newark and throughout New Jersey. In 2024, Allison Loggins-Hull will succeed DBR as the orchestra’s next Resident Artistic Partner.

In the 2024–25 season, the New Jersey Symphony will present Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene with Renée Fleming, Billy Childs’ Diaspora, Daniel Freiberg’s Latin American Chronicles, Allison Loggins-Hull’s Can You See?, Qasim Naqvi’s God Docks at Death Harbor and Gabriela Ortiz’s Kauyumari. Classical favorites on the season include Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Choral,” Gustav Holst’s The Planets—An HD Odyssey, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Igor Stravinsky’s Suite from The Firebird. Artistic partnerships include Paquito D’Rivera and his quintet, as part of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival; Nimbus Dance performing with The Firebird and God Docks at Death Harbor; Montclair State University Chorale performing on three programs; as well as Peking University Alumni Chorus and Starry Arts Children’s Chorus appearing on the Lunar New Year Celebration concert with Xian Zhang.

For more information about the New Jersey Symphony, visit njsymphony.org or email information@njsymphony.org. Tickets are available for purchase by phone 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or on the Orchestra's website.

