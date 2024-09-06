NJPAC to Present Q&A With Macaulay Culkin & Screening of HOME ALONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Standing Ovations Live and New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present a special screening of the timeless classic "Home Alone" on Friday, December 13th at 7:30 p.m. The star who brought Kevin McCallister to life, Macaulay Culkin, will be in Newark, N.J. for a unique event.



The evening will feature the screening of the classic film "Home Alone," followed by an exclusive moderated interview and audience Q&A with Macaulay Culkin.



Relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from "Home Alone" on the big screen, and then delve into behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Culkin himself. You'll hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic.



This event is perfect for fans of all ages, from those who grew up watching Home Alone to younger generations just discovering the beloved film.



For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Macaulay Culkin himself. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the ultimate holiday blast from the past, transporting you back to the 90s for an unforgettable experience!



Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets and ALL of your kids and join us for an evening of laughter, memories, and inspiration with Home Alone: A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin.



About Macaulay Culkin – Macaulay Culkin shot to international stardom with his lead role in the John Hughes film Home Alone which has become a treasured holiday classic. As Kevin McCallister, a resourceful child who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation, Culkin earned criticalandglobalacclaimaswellasaGoldenGlobenominationforhisperformance. HomeAloneII: Lost in New York was also a worldwide success.



Culkin’s film credits include Rocket Gibralter, Uncle Buck, My Girl and the independent

film Changeland. He also starred in the feature film Saved! produced by Michael Stipe and

as Michael Alig in the cult-favorite Party Monster both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. His television credits include American Horror Story: Installment 10 for FX, The Righteous Gemstones for HBO Max, Kings, and Robot Chicken. Culkin was also a performer in the band The Pizza Underground and founded the media empire Bunny Ears which included a Podcast, website, live events and merchandising components.

Most recently, Culkin was honored with a Star on The Walk of Fame, presented to him by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in celebration of his impressive 40 years in the Entertainment Industry.



Tickets to see Macaulay Culkin will be available for purchase starting Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



Comments