NJPAC Will Host Live Broadcast Of WNYC's NOTES FROM AMERICA

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will host an in-person Standing in Solidarity (SIS) program that is also a live broadcast of Notes from America with Kai Wright on Sun, Sep 29, at 6PM in the Chase Room. Standing in Solidarity is NJPAC's ongoing series of social justice conversations and film screenings.

The Young Vote, a documentary that follows a diverse group of students and activists in 2020 to understand young people's perceptions of voting and civic engagement, will screen at 4PM.

Following the film, Wright will moderate a conversation with a panel of experts about the political priorities of the youngest generation of American voters. What can be learned about the emerging politics of Gen Z? What new debates and concerns are top of mind? Audience members will be invited to participate in the live radio show.

“NJPAC is honored to welcome Kai Wright and Notes from America to Newark,” says Donna Walker-Kuhne, Senior Advisor, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, at NJPAC. “Wright is a skilled interviewer and he will draw insights from our expert panelists on the mindset and mentality of our young voters so that we can encourage them to show up to the ballot box in November. Exercising our freedom to vote is the one of the best ways to effect change.”

Notes from America is about the unfinished business of U.S. history and how we break its grip on our future. The live, weekly program is hosted by veteran journalist Kai Wright and is heard by an estimated 250,000 listeners each week on 140 public radio stations across America.

The panel includes Alexis Williams, NYU engineering student, computer coder, social media influencer and activist who works at the intersection of technology and social justice.

The Standing in Solidarity event also includes activations in the Prudential Hall lobby including voter registration and other resources from the NAACP and Project Ready.

“I've covered electoral politics for decades, and what interests me most now, is the opportunity young people have to break free from the tired political debates of past generations and invest fresh energy in what's important and relevant to them as engaged citizens,” says Wright, host of Notes from America. “We are poised to learn a lot about the issues that will shape our electorate from the way they engage in 2024, whether it's voting, community and campus organizing or some other civic action. I'm so excited to speak with young Americans about their political priorities in a pivotal election year.”

