NJ Rep to Debut 152nd World Premiere - Michael Walken's THE BOOKSTORE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) will continue its 27 th Season with the world premiere of The Bookstore by Michael Walek, directed by William Carden . It will begin performances on July 11, with its opening night on July 13 , and run through August 4, 2024.

Enter a small independent bookstore in New York City, like the ones we all love to frequent and are rapidly dying out. Carey, the owner, rolls up the grate, unlocks the front door, carries in boxes, turns on the heater, turns on the kettle, and turns on the lamps and her computer. And so her day begins.

"We're excited to present Michael Walek's The Bookstore as part of NJ Rep's 27th Season. This play captures the spirit of those cherished independent bookstores that are becoming rare gems in our fast-paced world. It's a heartfelt tribute to the joy of literature and community, and we believe it will resonate deeply with our audiences." — Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJ Rep

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Suzanne Chesney, sound design by Nick Simone, assistant lighting designer Janey Huber, production stage manager is Rose Riccardi and assistant stage manager is Rachael Malloy.

Tickets are NOW on sale at NJ Rep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. The Bookstore will begin promptly at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM.



Comments