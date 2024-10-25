Middletown Arts Center to Host Open Call For TEEN Band Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Middletown Arts Center will celebrate TEEN bands this fall with the inaugural TEEN Band Fest. All teenage bands with members ages 13-17 are invited to participate in this “Lit” showcase taking place on Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 12 to 4 p.m. This is an exciting opportunity to play on the MAC stage!

Teen band members must be between 13-17 years old and have a 20 to 30-minute set prepared. A drum kit will be provided along with a basic sound set-up. Please visit middletownarts.org or email tj.middletownartscenter@gmail.com to secure a band Time Slot. Time slots are limited! Admission for the TEEN Band Fest is $10. Purchase at the door.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown Train Station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex Education Building is minutes away next to the Middletown Reformed Church. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information.

