Matt Nathanson & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March

Mayo Performing Arts Center has revealed their March lineup of performances. See the full lineup here!

Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson’s King of (un)simple Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, February 26 at 7 pm. Also on the bill will be Rachel Yamagata. Tickets are $57-$109 (includes all fees).



Over his almost 30-year career, Matt Nathanson has evolved into one of the most applauded songwriters and engaging performers on the music scene today. His sixth studio album, Some Mad Hope, yielded his breakthrough multi-platinum hit "Come on Get Higher.” He followed up with Modern Love, a critically acclaimed album (PopMatters called it "the closest a pop album comes to perfection this year”) that garnered Nathanson two RIAA Gold Certified singles, “Faster” & “Run (featuring Sugarland)”. His 2013 release, Last of The Great Pretenders, debuted at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 while hitting #1 on iTunes' Alternative Albums chart. His most recent album, Sings His Sad Heart spawned the hit single “Used To Be” which was a chart climber - hitting top 20 at Adult Top 40.



Throughout his career, Nathanson has been known to cover songs and artists that inspire him. His Def Leppard approved cover album of their iconic Pyromania called Pyromattia shot to #1 on iTunes Alternative chart and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott called the album “an amazing reinterpretation” with “heart & soul.” Last year he covered U2’s Achtung Baby as a tribute to his all time favorite album. His holiday LP Farewell December, includes "Blue Christmas” to “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” — as well as his somber take on Joni Mitchell’s “River.” Nathanson has performed on The Howard Stern Show, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dancing with the Stars, Rachael Ray, and The CMA Awards to name a few.



Also performing will be singer-songwriter Rachel Yamagata. Rachael Yamagata would defend you in a bar fight and then invite everyone out to stargaze in the parking lot. She's a wilderness guide for wanderers, a galactic diplomat, a dreamscape designer, a heartache survivalist, a pioneer.



She speaks to the misfits, the soul searchers, the silent types longing to be cracked open. Her hardcore fans find her for the major surgeries of life, finding refuge in the dissonant beauty of her chord progressions and songwriting that cuts to the bone. A vocal shapeshifter, she delivers live shows that spark both playful giddiness and profound catharsis. But Yamagata is not here to heal you — she's here to show you how to heal yourself.



Having earned wide critical acclaim and sold over 400,000 records, she has headlined world tours and made numerous television appearances. Yamagata has earned her place amongst our top songwriters and vocalists, paving the way for the whispered intimacy of Billie Eilish and intertwining her own gravel and quirk. She will strip production bare on one track and build a story around orchestral arrangements in the next – whatever packs the greater punch. And she does it all with a tell-it-like-it-is honesty that can melt you in the moment and then become an anthem for life. Admirers of PJ Harvey and Fiona Apple find in Yamagata a kindred soul who dances on the line between tenderness and bold defiance, but whose sound is wholly her own. Mix in the songwriting honesty of Bruce Springsteen, the brooding flair of Rufus Wainwright, the gritty poetry of Lucinda Williams and you might come closer to pinning her down.

Singer-songwriter Bilal brings his unique blend of jazz, afro-futurism, soul and more to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $36-$58 (includes all fees).



Bilal’s current release, Adjust Brightness, has received much acclaim. Vulture named Adjust Brightness #4 on their list of the best albums of 2024. Billboard described the album as “Bilal at his best.”



Bilal Sayeed Oliver is a truly independent artist. A singer, songwriter, and producer who has always been ahead of his time - blending jazz, afro-futurism, classic soul, alternative r&b, rock, and even classical in his vocals and music. He's known for his wide vocal range, work across multiple genres, and magnetic live performances. Philip Bailey said Bilal is the rare singer who uses his voice like an instrument.



Interscope Records signed Bilal to a major label recording deal fresh out of college, after studying jazz composition and opera at The New School in NYC. His debut album, First Born Second, showcased a range from the emotionally charged fan-favorite, "Soul Sista," which peaked at No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, to the political viewpoints of "Fast Lane" and "Second Child.”



Bilal quickly developed a sizable following at his live shows which were known for being emotional and electrifying. He received great acclaim from his peers, who noted his range and ability to sing in a freeform style and his classically trained falsetto. The soulful feel of the album caused Bilal to be labeled as "neo-soul,” but throughout his career his expansion in music and pushing of boundaries has proved his point that he is much more than that.



As a member of the Soulquarians, an experimental collective that was active from the late 1990s to early 2000s, Bilal has been culturally and musically influential on a whole new generation of musicians and producers. His extensive list of collaborations includes Kendrick Lamar, Common, Erykah Badu, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Guru, Kimbra, J Dilla, Robert Glasper, and The Roots.



Airtight's Revenge, his experimental 2011 album, blends jazz, hip-hop, electronic, rock, soul, and blues into one raw, genuine collection of music. The album's single, "Little One", earned Bilal a 2011 Grammy Award nomination in the category of Best Urban/Alternative Performance.



With the release of his next album, A Love Surreal, Bilal immediately achieved commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on iTunes' R&B Chart. On Billboard, the album debuted at No. 17 on the Independent Albums Chart, No. 19 on the R&B Albums Chart, and No. 103 on the Billboard 200. The album received shining reviews, including an 8/10 from SPIN magazine,4.5/5 stars from Allmusic, and 4/4 stars from USA Today.



From the acclaimed Beatles tribute RAIN to the inspirational Broadway hit Come From Away, MPAC has great shows throughout March. Whether you are seeking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, enjoy classic pop and rock, or experience world music and dance, check out MPAC’s diverse lineup.



RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles

Saturday, March 1 at 8 pm

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary Fab Four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes. RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

$47-$109



The High Kings and Mary Black

Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 pm

A double bill of traditional Irish music! The High Kings, the true heirs of Ireland's folk heritage, have been internationally acclaimed singers of Irish folk songs since they first arrived on the scene in 2008. Irish music legend Mary Black returns to the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade, performing her classic songs that you’ve come to know and love over the years.

$57-$89



Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: The Last Encores

Saturday, March 8 at 8 pm

For over 60 years, Frankie Valli has captured the hearts and souls of fans worldwide with unforgettable hits such as “Sherry”" “Walk Like a Man” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” This concert promises to be a poignant celebration of Valli's legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.

$109-$264 LIMITED TICKETS



KODO: Warabe

Friday, March 7 at 8 pm

The acclaimed and ever-popular KODO presents its newest production, Warabe, showcasing the Japanese taiko ensemble’s continued exploration of new and old traditions from Sado Island. KODO amazes with their unique combination of supreme artistry and physical endurance, creating a mesmerizing, riveting and spiritual experience enjoyed by millions around the world. “Indeed, if there is such a thing as perfection in music, KODO comes as near to it as any group in the world.” - The Boston Globe

$47-$99



A Year with Frog and Toad

Sunday, March 9 at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm (Sensory friendly)

A hit on Broadway, A Year With Frog And Toad was nominated for 3 Tony Awards - including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel's beloved children’s books and featuring a jazzy, upbeat score by Robert and Willie Reale that bubbles with melody and wit, this whimsical musical follows two great friends -- the cheerful, popular Frog and the curmudgeonly Toad -- through four, fun-filled seasons as they celebrate and rejoice in their differences that make them unique and special.

$26-$43



Burton Cummings of The Guess Who 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 pm

Few artists have achieved the level of success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings enjoys in a career spanning more than sixty years. Burton’s voice has been rated among the finest in rock music. As lead singer and songwriter with the original The Guess Who, Burton recorded and wrote/co-wrote hits such as “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “No Time,” “American Woman,” and many more. As a solo artist, he leaves his mark with the poignant “Stand Tall,” “I’m Scared,” “You Saved My Soul,” and his signature “My Own Way to Rock.”

$67-$119



Mandy Patinkin: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano

Friday, March 14 at 8 pm

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE, presents the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.

$79-$129



The National Dance Company of Ireland: Rhythm of the Dance

Friday, March 21 at 7:30 pm

Celebrate all things Irish in this high-energy production featuring award-winning step dancers, musicians and vocalists who bring to life the vibrant spirit of the Emerald Isle.

$35-$79



Sesame Street Live! Say Hello

Saturday, March 22 at 2 pm and 6 pm (Sensory friendly)

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, sing, dance, and play alongside your favorite furry friends, all while you follow Elmo’s puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide-and-seek. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

$47-$79 LIMITED TICKETS for 2 pm



Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond

Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 pm

Rhythm India takes you on a journey of dance and celebration through Bollywood and beyond. Experience joyous dance, vibrant costumes, dynamic music and soulful rhythms echoing heartbeats of royal palaces and sacred temples, desert villages and modern stages. Rhythm India was created by World Choreography Award nominee and Telly Award-winning director and choreographer Joya Kazi, whose company of dancers has been seen on screens from Bollywood to Hollywood.

$35-$79



Terry Fator: On the Road Again

Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 pm

For over a decade, Terry Fator has sold out night after night in Las Vegas with a show featuring his cast of characters that includes everyone from an Impersonating Turtle to Elton John to Elvis. In addition to winning America’s Got Talent, Terry has won Las Vegas’s best show, best all-around performer, best family show and best overall show.

$57-$109



Come From Away

Friday, March 28 at 8 pm

Saturday, March 29 at 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, March 30 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

$79-$139 LIMITED TICKETS for all shows except Sunday, March 30 at 7:30 pm





