MERRY, MERRY MISCHIEF Announced At The ﻿Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present Merry, Merry Mischief — the final installment of the 2024 Classics for Kids series — this Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University.

In this bright and jolly “scripts-in-hand” presentation, audiences will see an array of wintry children's tales brought to life. Stories include Oscar Wilde's touching tale of The Selfish Giant, Ogden Nash's silly story of The Boy Who Laughed at Santa Claus, and the thrilling adventure of A Kidnapped Santa Claus by Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum. The hour-long presentation will also be sprinkled with seasonal songs and wintry poems perfect for the “littles” in your group.

The cast includes Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey company members John Ahlin (Charley's Aunt, It's a Wonderful Life Radio Play), Devin Mae Conway (The Bungler, As You Like It, 2019), Christian Frost (Sense and Sensibility, As You Like It), Gerrard James (Macbeth), AhDream Smith (STNJ premiere), and Kayla Ryan Walsh (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sense and Sensibility). These members of the Shakespeare Theatre's family of artists will regale audiences with music and stories rooted in the magic of the season. Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe directs.

Ward off the cold and join us for this cozy, heartwarming holiday event for the whole family! Free, interactive “Adventure Guide” packets will be provided for youth patrons.

The performance will be held at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre, 36 Madison Ave. in Madison, NJ.

Classics for Kids makes classic literature fun and accessible, sparking a love for reading and live theater from an early age. The family-friendly environment provides a wonderful opportunity for children and caregivers to bond over shared cultural experiences, cultivating future generations of theatergoers, storytellers, and lifelong learners.

Tickets are just $15 for patrons 17 and under. Adult tickets are $20. For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre's Classics for Kids performances, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

