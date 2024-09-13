LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to be Presented at The Blue Moon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Take a trip downtown to Skid Row and see Blue Moon Theatre's production of "Little Shop of Horrors". The beloved Off-Broadway musical is filled with humor, catchy songs, puppetry, and fantastic performances that will put you in the mood for Halloween. Directed by Mike Russell and Aimee Ferenz, the show opens September 20, 2024 and runs Friday and Saturday evenings at 8m and Sunday afternoons at 2pm with an closing matinee on September 29, 2024.

This B-Movie horror parody tells the story of nerdy orphan Seymour Krelbourn who lives in downtown Skid Row. He works at an underperforming flower shop with his pseudo guardian Mr. Mushnik and the down on her luck beauty Audrey. During an eclipse Seymour comes across an unfamiliar plant he names Audrey 2 after the coworker he secretly holds feelings for. After Audrey 2 doesn't respond to regular plant food Seymour inadvertently discovers that she eats blood. As the plant grows she starts getting more and more famous and puts Mushnik's Flower Shop on the map. However, Seymour is put into a difficult siutation when the plant starts asking for and more blood and things start not adding up. Featuring familiar songs such as "Downtown/Skid Row", "Little Shop of Horrors", "Suddenly Seymour" and "Somewhere That's Green".

The production is directred by Mike Russell and Aimee Ferenz with music direction and choreography by Ferenz, lighting, sound, and costume design by Russell, set design by Russell and Ferenz, and prop/puppet design by Greg Murphy of Murphfx. The production stars Nicholas Renna (Seymour), Rachel Grodek (Audrey), Greg Hammell (Mr. Mushnik), Tyler Kulik (Orin), Taye Hopkins (Audrey 2), Aimee Ferenz (Crystal), Celeste Daesy Moon (Chiffon), Shabria Moore (Ronnette), and Andrew Fralinger (Puppeteer).

Little Shop of Horrors is being produced with a special arrangement by Musical Theatre International. For ticket information click here.

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre holds less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house. Visit https://www.thebluemoontheatre.com/ for more information about upcoming events and tickets.

