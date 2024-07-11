Jersey City World Music: Unity Festival to Take Place This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in for an unforgettable evening at the Jersey City World Music: Unity Festival, where the vibrant rhythms and melodies of Indonesia, Cuba, the Philippines, and the USA come alive. This multicultural celebration combines these four nations' diverse sounds and rich traditions, offering a unique opportunity to experience the world through music.

Date: July 21, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: 165 Newark Ave., Jersey City, NJ

Entrance: Barrow Street

"In these times of uncertainty, Jersey City Theater Center unites artists and people worldwide through the universal language of the arts to promote peace,” said Olga Levina, Executive Producer. “Join us in experiencing borderless global sounds and unity."

Indonesia: Be enchanted by the intricate gamelan orchestras, the soulful sounds of angklung, and the dynamic dances that reflect the country's rich cultural tapestry. Back by popular demand, featured artist RDP & THE SYNDICATE is an Indonesian music group that blends traditional Malay music with disco-style electronic music, creating a hybrid composition that bridges Eastern and Western musical traditions.

Cuba: Feel the infectious energy of Cuban salsa, the smooth rhythms of son, and the passionate beats of Afro-Cuban music that will transport you straight to the heart of Havana. “Sabor - A Celebration of Latin Music & Dance” is an enchanting performance serving as a cultural journey, immersing the audience in the vibrant rhythms, lively dance moves, and the rich heritage of Latin America & the Caribbean. The show is a collaboration between Giselle Bellas and the Los Hermanos Garcia Band.

Giselle, along with band leader, Justin Garcia, both of whom are first-generation Cuban Americans, focused heavily on Cuban Salsa, Son, and Cha Cha Cha. This music and style heavily influenced both of their development as artists and as people. However, the Latin experience covers many genres regardless of the specific country or culture. Come early to learn salsa steps with Giselle and Sabor de Cuba, showcasing the rich musical heritage of Cuba and the USA.

Philippines: Immerse yourself in the harmonious blend of indigenous, Spanish, and modern influences, with performances ranging from traditional folk songs to contemporary ones. Angel Ram, the sultry versatile Fil-Am diva of the tri-state, will captivate you with her dynamic performances.

USA: Discover the diverse musical landscape of America, from the soulful tunes of blues and jazz to the energetic beats of hip-hop and rock, showcasing the country's melting pot of cultures.

Whether you're a music lover or simply looking for a night of fun and cultural exploration, the Jersey City World Music: Unity Festival promises to be a joyous celebration of global unity and artistic expression. Come and experience the world, one note at a time.

