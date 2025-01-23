JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH to be Presented at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A classic children's story, along with its magic and wonder, comes to life when the Spirit Players present "James and the Giant Peach" Jan. 31-Feb. 9 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College..

Based on the beloved 1961 children's book by Roald Dahl, "James and the Giant Peach" centers on a young English orphan boy who enters a gigantic, magical peach, and has a wild and surreal cross-world adventure with seven magically altered garden bugs he meets, including the wise Old Green Grasshopper and the pessimistic Earthworm. This amazing adventure will fulfill the fantasy of anyone who has ever dreamed of escape, with a story that comes hilariously to life in a story revealing the wickedness of some, and the goodness of others.

"James and the Giant Peach" has captured the imagination for generations of children, and has been adapted for television, screen, stage, and as a stage musical.

The cast features Eddie Pfender of Yardley, Pa., and Spencer Hillman of Horsham, Pa., as James; Edward Forsthoffer III of Hamilton, N.J. as the Narrator; Lisa Arnseth of Hamilton as Aunt Sponge; Jordan Schonberger of Princeton, N.J., as Earthworm; Shelley Bromberg of Yardley as Aunt Spiker/Glowworm; Ethan Shaev of Robbinsville, N.J., as Spider/Little Old Man; Christopher Schmalbach of Lawrenceville, N.J. as Centipede; Pat Rounds of Hamilton as Grasshopper; Jenny Weiner of East Windsor, N.J., as Ladybug; and Melody Weiner of East Windsor as Silkworm. Members of the ensemble include Barry Leonard of Monroe Township, N.J.; Juan Carlos Gonzales-Najera of Burlington, N.J.; Audrey Petry-Reitknech of Princeton, N.J.; Brooklyn McKinney of Trenton, N.J.; and Kendal Plumstead of Flemington, N.J.

"James and the Giant Peach" is produced by Haley Schmalbach of Lawrenceville and Lauren Fogarty of Mount Laurel, N.J., with Schmalbach serving as director and Trinity Anjelic of Trenton as assistant director. Stage manager is Melissa Gaynor of Wrightstown, N.J.

Dates and showtimes for "James and the Giant Peach" are Friday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

