Interview: NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL at The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey is thrilled to present the four finalists for our New Play-Reading Festival. This is the 12th year that The Growing Stage has presented new works for young audiences in a staged reading setting. The festival takes place Friday, April 26th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, April 27th at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM and Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 PM. The New Play-Reading Festival is curated by Danny Campos, The Growing Stage’s veteran actor and teaching artist.

“Bug & Junior” by Ann Eskridge



What has inspired you to become a playwright?

Although I have mostly written plays for the last ten years, I write in multiple genres, and I usually decide what genre fits what story. Some stories beg to be a book, some want to be a movie, others beg to be a play. In this case, Bug and Junior, the play that I submitted to Growing Stages, begged to be a play. And the reason is the dialogue. Dialogue in plays is the most important. Plays rely on dialogue to move the story forward and to reveal something about the characters. Movies, rely on action, books may lean heavily on narration, but plays rely on dialogue. The characters of Bug and Junior have this great rapport that comes out in the dialogue.

It is an honor to be chosen for the festival. Can you tell us a little about how it feels to be a part of this exciting endeavor?

First, there aren’t that many theaters who concentrate on creating great stories for young audiences, but The Growing Stage is one of them. To be chosen as a finalist means that the theater believes my play can make a connection with young audiences and that in itself is validation. Second, The Growing Stage supports its playwrights by giving them the kinds of tools and expertise needed for their plays to be successful and the playwrights to hone skills.

“HER-cules” by Matthew Hanf

What has inspired you to become a playwright?

I started doing stand up (musical standup—with a guitar—and small crowds—and few laughs) but then I got a real job with insurance and everything and the idea of going to clubs to perform

Became less and less exciting. My wife suggested I evolve my writing. Playwriting evolved out of that. It allowed me to keep the voice that I love to hear in stand up but evolve those voices into other characters, other situations, —I guess what I learned to love is to hear what those voices have to say.

It is an honor to be chosen for the festival. Can you tell us a little about how it feels to be a part of this exciting endeavor?

I have 3 kids and I remember their first day of kindergarten. I remember looking at the other kids and thinking: “Do NOT mess with my kid.” I looked a the teacher and thought—“Don’t break them—try to understand them—see in them what I see in them”. The metaphor holds for this festival. I’ve met the people running it, the director…and I feel safe. Of course I am honored and excited—but a more valuable feeling is safety. I trust them. I know they will bring their vision and artistry and will see things that I know are there and help me see things I never knew, so this piece can grow and develop.

“Her Beautiful Sound” by Cris Eli Blak

What has inspired you to become a playwright?

The funny thing is, I never wanted to be a writer. It wasn't my dream as a kid - - theatre in general wasn't my goal. But I always knew I wanted to make art that told a story, that said something. I got into theatre by way of spoken word poetry, which I got into by listening to a lot of hip hop music growing up and wanting to find a way to express myself through the written word. This expanded into playwriting because I saw how the stage could be occupied with narratives that matched my life, my community, my peers, my home. It's kind of cliche, but when you don't see something, it's up to you to create it. So one day I just started writing and instantly fell in love with it - - dialogue, characters, the puzzle of plots, the knowing that if I do good enough I might be the reason a kid who looks like me develops their own dreams of bringing their voice to the stage and goes for it with zero hesitation.

It is an honor to be chosen for the festival. Can you tell us a little about how it feels to be a part of this exciting endeavor?

It's an honor. Anytime someone reads your work and sees its value, and gives it an opportunity to be heard and seen, it's a privilege like no other. This play, Her Beautiful Sound, is one that means a lot to me personally. To have this show, which is really a tribute to the women in my life and a celebration of identity and history and culture and music and words, be part of the festival - - there really are no words to describe it. Exciting is a good word. Grateful is an even better one.

“Little Things” by Bonnie Gleicher & Brandon Michael Lowden

Brandon Michael Lowden:

What has inspired you to become a playwright?

In no other form do you get to make a living text that can be so immediately responsive to performers, collaborators, and audience.

It is an honor to be chosen for the festival. Can you tell us a little about how it feels to be a part of this exciting endeavor?

After a tough few years for both the art form and my own creative energy, being selected has really reinvigorated my excitement for this piece and for making new theater.

Bonnie Gleicher:

What has inspired you to become a playwright?

My theatre career began as a kid performing on Broadway in Jane Eyre and Annie, so I felt early on just how powerful great musical theatre can be in a kid's life. I also got to witness these incredible writers and directors take their shows from a reading to Broadway and loved every second of it. When I started writing pop songs in high school, my demo tape got heard by the A&R at Decca Records who said, "This is great - but I hear Broadway in it." And a lightbulb went off! I wrote my first musical in college and knew it was love. I'm set on writing the kinds of shows I performed in: heartwarming, fun, and courageous musicals for all ages.

It is an honor to be chosen for the festival. Can you tell us a little about how it feels to be a part of this exciting endeavor?

I feel so lucky to be working with the Growing Stage team, who have such enthusiasm and respect for family theatre and its young audiences. It's rare to find a theatre company offering opportunities for new family theatre, right outside of NYC. As a writer who loves writing for all ages, this team is my kind of people! And I'm so thankful I get to say they're a part of our musical Little Things' story.

The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey is located at 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857 Visit https://growingstage.com/ and call 973-347-4946.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Playwrights and The Growing Stage