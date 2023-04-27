Interview: Kevin O'Rourke in OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep from 5/4 to 5/27

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) in Long Branch will present Our Shrinking, Shrinking World written by Richard Dresser and directed by Joe Cacaci. The play stars Molly Carden, Kaileela Hobby, Kevin O'Rourke and Jeff Rubino. Performances run May 4 through 27 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm.

Dr. Lyman Hidalgo-Nyquist is a psychotherapist with a climate-induced apocalyptic complex, a loose grasp of therapeutic technique, and a looser grasp of professional ethics. When his long-suffering clients decide to see a new, young therapist who's just moved to town, Lyman's professional jealousy spikes-along with his fear of losing income.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin O'Rourke who plays Dr. Lyman Hidalgo-Nyquist about his career and the upcoming show at NJ Rep.

O'Rourke has performed on Broadway in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, SPOILS OF WAR, and ALONE TOGETHER, as well as THE CITY OF CONVERSATION at Lincoln Center, OUTSIDE MULLINGAR at The White Heron, THE NIGHT ALIVE at John Drew, productions at Manhattan Theatre Club, The Public, Second Stage, Playwrights Horizons, Arena Stage, Roundabout, Long Wharf, Primary Stages, Barrington Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival and Baltimore's Centerstage. His roles on television include MADAM SERETARY, LAW AND ORDER, THE SOPRANOS, OUTSIDERS, ELEMENTARY and VEEP. He also won a SAG Award for his role as Edward Bader on BOARDWALK EMPIRE and was nominated for his role on AMC's REMEMBER WENN. His film credits include THE IRISHMAN with Robert DiNiro and Al Pacino, AMERICAN PICKLE, VICE VERSA, THE AVIATOR, TATOO and FREEHELD. As a director, Kevin staged the NY premiere of Abi Morgan's TENDER, Jonathon Draxton's SOLDIER at HERE Arts Center, and THE PHYSICISTS at Williamstown Theatre Festival. In 2005 he founded the WILLIAMS COLLEGE SUMMER THEATRE LAB and for 10 years served as its Artistic Director.

When did you first realize your penchant for theatre and the performing arts?

I was one of 8 children and grabbing attention was a talent I developed early on. My first theatre experience was in 7th grade when I had one line in the high school play. The reaction I got made me wide-eyed and I continued from there.

Do you have a bit of advice for people hoping for a career in the entertainment field?

Get a good, well rounded education and see everything you can. Go to Opera, Dance, Museums, Music...everything. And READ! Storytelling is storytelling, Art is Art, and it will always inform your work. I think one of the reasons I continue to work is my concerted effort to learn and grow with each of the roles I play. I believe my Liberal Arts education helps me understand and appreciate the depth of the work in a way others perhaps can not. I'm lucky to have that broad based knowledge. I would encourage all emerging artists to never stop learning.

What are some of the challenges of performing in many different mediums?

TV and movies are very different than theatre, but the basics are the same. Be honest, listen and think. That said, an actor needs to adjust to the scale of the audience. Even though TV is seen by millions, the performance is tailored to a camera 4 feet away. In the same way, your performance in an intimate house like NJ Rep is very different than a Broadway house.

We'd love to know more about your role as Founder and Artistic Director for the Williams College Summer Theatre Lab.

The Williams College Summer Theatre Lab was an 8 week summer theatre program for Williams students and returning Williams graduates. Started in 2005, it was a cross-generational theatre company that nurtured new work developed by alumni, while creating opportunities for students to work with successful mid-career theatre artists. We did classes, workshops, and immersive training, and developed and produced about 15 productions with students and alumni actors like Gordon Clapp, Adam LeFevre and Michal

How do you like working at NJRep

NJ Rep is a terrific place to work and develop new work. We're having a blast!

Can you tell us a little about your fellow cast members and the team that is bringing "Our Shrinking, Shrinking World" to the stage?

We have an amazing cast for OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD. Molly Carden and I worked together several years ago on what was perhaps my favorite theatrical experience-a production of Conor McPherson's play THE NIGHT ALIVE at the John Drew Theatre. She is a wonderful, honest, funny, actress and it's such a treat to once again act with her. Jeff Rubino and Kaileela Hobby are also terrific and are tackling the play with a smart understanding of Richard's twisted world. It's a fun group and we're enjoying all of it. I have worked with Joe Cacaci and Richard Dresser on numerous plays over the last 30 years and in many ways they are the reason I'm here in Long Branch. Joe is a wonderfully collaborative director, and I absolutely love Richard's work-it's funny, smart, and a joy to perform. Richard and I have been friends, neighbors, raised our sons together, and even coached little league together. Needless to say, he knows how to write for my voice.

What would you like audience members to know about the show?

Our play is a dark, heightened comedy with incredible language and characters. Think Vonnegut or Pynchon. But in many ways, this play is really about hope and how we can step forward and continue on in the face of the craziness and despair that is our current world.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

After OSSW closes I head to Scotland for a week of golf with my wife. I love golf, but unfortunately golf doesn't always love me back. When I return from that outing I start rehearsals for OFF PEAK at The Great Barrington Public Theatre. That show opens in early July.

Anything else, absolutely anything you'd like BWW NJ readers to know.

Please support NJRep. It is a treasure.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. The theatre entrance is in the rear with plenty of free parking. Patrons can purchase tickets for Our Shrinking, Shrinking World and the season's other performances by visiting www.njrep.org or call 732.229.3166.

Photo Credit: Wit McKay