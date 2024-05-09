JOSEPH... Comes to the Gateway Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point will open the first musical of its 2024 mainstage season. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, will run for two weekends, May 31 to June 2 and June 7 to 9, and will be double cast. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays.

This beloved Webber/Rice musical is a lively retelling of the Old Testament story of Joseph, Jacob’s youngest son, who was betrayed by his jealous brothers and sold into slavery. It features musical theater classics such as “Any Dream Will Do,” “There’s One More Angel in Heaven” and “Go, Go, Go, Joseph.”

Gateway’s Artistic Director Philip Pallitto, who is also directing “Joseph,” was thrilled to see an “overabundance” of people attend the auditions, leading him to actually double cast the show.

“There is so much talent in this community,” Pallitto said. “So we will have a full gamut of people performing in ‘Joseph,’ from ages 7 to 65, with all different ranges of experience.”

Ocean City’s Erik Wagner, who attends Rowan University, will play Joseph in three productions, while Rider University student and Margate native Vincent Piraino takes over the role in the other three. Additional roles, such as the Narrator and Mrs. Potiphar, have been double cast, as well.

The crew includes costume designer Julie Jackson who, along with Karen Sutherland, is designing all costumes, including the spectacular Dreamcoat; Karen Cleighton, dance teacher at CharterTech High School for the Performing Arts, is the choreographer; and Debbie Roland, musical director for St. Damien Parish, is musical director for six live, professional musicians in “Joseph.”

Pallitto chose not only to produce “Joseph,” but the entire season, which also includes the upcoming “Crying on the Camino” this summer and “Little Shop of Horrors” in the fall. When considering a lineup for a season, Pallitto takes the time to understand and learn from the Somers Point community to see where their interests lay before settling on any shows.

“I try to figure out the messages and themes we (the Gateway) need to provide,” said Pallitto, who grew up on the Gateway stage. “There are some really deep themes in ‘Joseph,’ such as inclusivity, the power of forgiveness and the strength of empathy. Plus, Joseph is a dreamer who thinks anything is possible. All of this is so important now more than ever.”

However, Pallitto insists that entertainment value is equally important, and he said he has found a perfect balance with “Joseph.”

“Look, the music is great and it’s just a fun show.”

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” runs from May 31 to June 2 and June 7-9. The show runs 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission. Snacks and beverages (sodas, wine, beer, and cocktails) are available for purchase in the lobby. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at GatewayByTheBay.org or by calling the box office at 609-653-0553.

Additional performance dates in Gateway’s 2024 mainstage season are “Crying on the Camino,” July 13 and 14; and “Little Shop of Horrors,” Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6. Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point, NJ. Go to GatewayByTheBay.org for more.





