STEVIEMAC Comes to Centenary Stage This Month

Centenary Stage Company and the Hackettstown Rotary Club are presenting a one-night-only concert event on May 18th, 2023 at 8:00 PM with the StevieMac: A Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Experience. The concert doubles as a fundraiser for the Hackettstown Rotary Club with tickets priced at $35 for all seats in CSC’s Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown.

Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac have left an imprint on music history, shaping the trajectory of popular music since their emergence in the 1970s. Their albums, such as "Rumours," remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, its emotional depth and musical complexity resonating with audiences across generations. Nicks' presence and songwriting, alongside the band's musicianship, propelled them to international acclaim and cemented their status as icons. Their songs have become anthems of love, loss, and resilience, reflecting the universal human experience. Beyond their commercial success, Fleetwood Mac's influence extends into the fabric of contemporary music, inspiring artists to explore the boundaries of genre and creativity.

StevieMac pays tribute to these legends of Fleetwood Mac. In this theatrical production, StevieMac replicates the most popular hits and the most memorable live performances spanning the decades long careers of Fleetwood Mac as well as the solo careers of Stevie Nicks, Christie McVie and Lindsay Buckingham. Time period wardrobe, multimedia and story-telling transport the audience to the specific eras being celebrated, immersing the audience in a multi-sensory experience.

StevieMac is comprised of accomplished artists including Diane Lutz (Vocals), Steve Ronsen (Guitar & Vocals), Andie Baldwin (Vocals & Piano), Mike Sorrentino (Drums), Paul Kosak (Keyboards, Guitars, & Backing Vocals), Anthony Lombardo (Bass), Paul Pace (Drums), Adam Tese (Saxophone & Percussion). StevieMac recreates Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks’ solo recordings. Diane Lutz gives her performance as Stevie Nicks with vocals and visuals that capture Nicks’ stage presence. The band performs the greatest hits from Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, including “Stand Back,” “Rhiannon,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Don’t Stop,” “Stop Dragging My Heart Around,” “Silver Springs” and so many more.

This concert event is also co-sponsored by and serves as a fundraiser for the Hackettstown Rotary club. The Hackettstown Rotary is made up of established professionals from local businesses who strive to make positive changes in our local community and around the world. The Hackettstown Rotary Club runs several fundraisers throughout the year to support the International Rotary Foundation as well as local charities. These events include the annual Memorial Motor Madness Car Show, Shredding Events, Food Drives, and more in addition to the annual CSC co-sponsored concert events.

Tickets for StevieMac are $35.00 for all seats. Ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the event. The performance will take place at 8:00 PM in the Sitnik Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

