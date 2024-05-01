Review: DISASTER! THE MUSICAL at West Hudson Arts & Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hudson Arts & Theatre Co. presents Disaster! The Musical! The book was written by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.

This hilarious musical comedy is Directed by Jessa Blackthorne, with Musical Direction by Scott Burzynski, and Choreography by Bong Dizon.

Disaster! puts a comedic spin on the beloved classic disaster movie genre, infused with the funky beats of disco! As the curtains rise on the grand opening of New York City's latest sensation, the floating casino known as the Barracuda, an impending earthquake threatens to turn the night upside down.

Disaster specialist Ted Scheider (portrayed by Dylan Myers) races against the clock to evacuate the ship, while the unscrupulous casino owner Tony Delvecchio (played by John Jeffords) prioritizes profits over safety, brushing aside any warnings.

Marianne Wilson (Maria Ruppert), a determined journalist, uncovers Tony's shady dealings with local safety officials but finds herself entangled with her ex-fiancée Chad (Frankie Perez), who, alongside his buddy Scott (Roman Koster), is catering the extravagant event. Will Ted manage to rally everyone to safety before disaster strikes? Can Marianne and Chad reconcile their differences amidst the chaos?

And what's causing those mysterious tremors?

Set to a groovy soundtrack featuring 70s hits like "Hot Stuff," "I Am Woman," and "Knock on Wood," Disaster! promises a rollicking good time. With a colorful cast of characters including a disco diva (Lily Mayo), a melodramatic songstress (Samantha Egge) and her mischievous twins (Maisie Kelly), a conflicted nun with a possible gambling habit (Jessica Nelson), and a jubilant retired couple (Melissa Broder and Robert Strauch), the stage is set for uproarious laughter and spontaneous dance breaks. Just remember to pack your life jacket-because when Disaster! hits, it's better to be safe than sorry!

The moment you stepped into the building, you were transported back to the 70’s with the music and decorations, and of course the disco ball! The set design helped give a natural flow for the chaos that occurred onstage and the set pieces were used innovatively such as the steps that led up to the stage for the cruise ship singer which were also used as another piece of the ship or the construction workers scaffolding planks which also acted as a life boat.

The costumes and wigs were absolutely fabulous and many of the audience members were saying at intermission how they wished they had the costumes to wear for themselves.

The lighting and sound effects truly helped you believe you were on the cruise ship and were experiencing the earthquakes and other mishaps that occurred from the flashing lights, loud rumbling noise to the splashing of the water when items were thrown overboard.

The audience was roaring with laughter and was so engaged that you could hear a pin drop when one of the rare serious moments in the show took place.

From the talent, to the costumes, to the choreography, lighting, etc., Disaster! The Musical is not to be missed!

You only have 3 chances left to see it! May 2nd, 3rd and 4th at 7:30 PM!

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.whatconj.org!

What Co. is located at Holy Cross School 15 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard South, Harrison, NJ.

Photo provided by What Co.

