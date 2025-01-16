IT'S NEVER TOO LATE Fully Staged Reading to be Presented by Theater to Go

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater to Go will present a one-night-only fully staged reading of the new musical It's Never Too Late. This event will take place on February 20, 2025, at the Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor, NJ, and promises to be a captivating evening celebrating the power of hope and transformation.

Written by Lou DiPietro with music by Louis Josephson, It's Never Too Late is an electrifying new musical that tells the story of the effect that a brief encounter between two former lovers has on the lives of seven people. Each character struggles to keep their life afloat, as they deal with the twists and turns their lives have taken. With a rich tapestry of characters and uplifting music, the show encourages audiences to embrace change and find their true selves, regardless of their age or circumstances.

Lou DiPietro began writing this play in his 90th year and now, at 94 he is excited to share his work with an audience and to show that It's Never Too Late to follow your dreams! "I'm thrilled to bring this musical to life in such a dynamic way," he said. "The themes of resilience and second chances resonate deeply with so many people, and I believe this event will inspire everyone who attends."

He recounts his dream of becoming a professional ball player in his youth and how that became the inspiration for the theme of the play. "I always wanted to be a baseball player. In high school that's what I thought of myself, as a baseball player. So, I tried to make the Minors, and I couldn't, so my heart was broken. For several years after I left the dream behind, when Spring Training came around, I really felt like, 'Why did I give up?' But then I saw men in the Minor Leagues, still trying out in their 30s. The longer you go, of course the harder it becomes. You'd better find something else, but it's not easy to do. But that helped me with the character of June - I knew how she would feel. But in her case, I took it to the extreme. She never could get over it."

The staged reading will feature a talented cast of professional actors and musicians who will bring DiPietro's poignant story and Josephson's inspiring music to the Kelsey Theatre stage. Featured in the production are Sami Blake, Caroline Borio, Charlotte Caldejon, Jessa Casner, Patrick Cogan, Randall Carpenter, Neil Devlin, Ryan Harmer, Lauren Pelaia and Jenni Profera. Directed by Ruth Markoe with Musical Direction by Connor Doran, this event provides a unique opportunity for the community to experience this work that celebrates personal growth and the courage to make life changes.

Lou DiPietro is the father of Joe DiPietro, best known for the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis for which he won the Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, and for writing the book and lyrics of the international hit musical I Love You You're Perfect, Now Change which was produced by Theater To Go last season to enthusiastic audiences.

