Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Come to the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City

The performance is on Saturday, June 22, at 7:00 p.m. 

By: Jun. 20, 2024
As part of the North to Shore Festival presented by Prudential in Atlantic City, see Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, New Jersey’s own, will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday, June 22, at 7:00 p.m.  Frankie Valli, known for his compelling lead falsetto voice, will perform his timeless classics “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” “Walk Like a Man.” “Sherri.” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Nothing says ‘60s doo wop like Frankie Valli.

One of the most distinctive voices in all of American music, Frankie’s dazzling falsetto has become the stuff of legend. And The Four Seasons are hotter than ever thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicled the life and times of the Newark rock ‘n’ rollers. For over five decades, Frankie and The Four Seasons have been a top concert draw on stages coast-to-coast and around the world.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Come to the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City
The original Jersey boys, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, synonymous with New Jersey, a group that is an American treasure, will perform many of their unforgettable, timeless hits "Sherry," "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "December '63 - Oh What A Night," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and more.  

Don't wait! Secure tickets now for Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Ticketmaster.com. For a full line-up of concerts, free performances and more, visit northtoshore.com




