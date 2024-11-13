Father Mike Schmitz to be Presented at NJPAC in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the festive Christmas season approaches, join the Catholic priest and popular podcaster, Father Mike Schmitz, for an inspiring evening at NJPAC in Newark, N.J. on Monday, December 9th, at 7 PM.



In this meaningful discussion centered around the theme of Advent, Father Mike reflects on the significance of this season, offering insights that aim to deepen and strengthen one’s faith during the most wonderful time of the year. Father Mike Schmitz, cherished by Catholics around the globe for his engaging podcasts, "The Bible in a Year" and "The Catechism in a Year," has a unique ability to connect with audiences of all ages. His uplifting message resonates with many, making him a beloved figure in the community.



This evening promises more than just a talk; it is an opportunity to support Father Mike's vital fundraising efforts, aimed at establishing a new ministry center at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he serves as campus chaplain. With a rich history of preaching to thousands, both locally and nationally, Father Mike's influence extends beyond the pulpit. He also shares weekly homilies available on platforms like iTunes, Hallow, and bulldogCatholic.org, and engages young people through programs facilitated by Ascension Press as well as through his popular video messages on Ascension Presents.



The event, titled "Face to Face: A Night of Advent Reflection with Father Mike Schmitz," is a collaborative effort brought to you by Bulldog Catholic, Ascension, and Corporate Travel Service. Tickets for this enlightening talk with Father Mike Schmitz go on sale starting Friday, November 15th at 10 AM.



