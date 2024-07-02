Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World Renowned Brazilian Percussionist Cyro Baptista will lead CHAMA Ensemble at NJPA's Horizon Sounds of the City on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 5pm taking place at Chambers Plaza 1 Center Street in Newark, NJ. Experience an evening of a fusion of cultural Rhythms, featuring special guests at NJPAC' s Horizon Sounds of the City.

As part of the Horizon Sounds of the City series, renowned percussionist Cyro Baptista from Montclair, N.J. will dazzle audiences in a free outdoor concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark. Known for his innovative sounds and captivating rhythms, Baptista's performance promises to be an unforgettable evening of world music and jazz fusion.

Brazilian percussionist and composer Cyro Baptista has carved a niche for himself in contemporary jazz, experimental, and world music, spanning a wide range of styles. His collaborations with artists such as Herbie Hancock, Paul Simon, Yo-Yo Ma, John Zorn, Wynton Marsalis, and Brazilian legends Milton Nascimento and Caetano Veloso have cemented his reputation as one of the foremost percussionists globally. In his latest project, CHAMA, released on the Ropeadope label, Baptista displays his visionary approach to music. Listeners are taken on a vibrant journey through mythical towns filled with engaging tales and colorful characters. Experience the magic of CHAMA life and immerse yourself in a night of rhythmic excitement, cultural diversity, and joyous music.

A powerful ensemble of talented musicians leads Baptista's CHAMA Band, including Zé Luis Oliveira on saxophone and flute, Felipe Hostins on accordion, Tim Keiper on drums, and Jason Fraticelli on bass and cuatro. Through their rhythmic complexity and dynamic performances, they create a dynamic and culturally rich musical experience.

The NJPAC concert will showcase special guests, enhancing unity, cultural exchange, and local artist empowerment. FORRÓ CHAMA will feature David Vieira and Mauro Refosco, members of Forró in the Dark and & American Utopia; by David Byrne. PAGODE CHAMA with Helder Celso, Kauê Alves, Junior Karegato, and Renatinhu from Newark’s vibrant music scene, adding a unique flair to the performance. The event will also feature a lively dance party featuring Sabrina Evangelista & Gustavo Nunes, Sabina Ciari, and Dora Flor from BLOCO FROM THE BLOCK.

