Center Players Presents JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME In Freehold New Jersey

Center Players will conclude its successful 2021-22 season with a production of Jackie Robinson Steals Home at Center Playhouse, 35 South St, in downtown Freehold, NJ from July 8-17, 2022.

This black box production of Peter Mano's play will be directed by Darrell Willis, Sr. The historical drama is set in 1947 at Yankee Stadium where the Yankees are playing the Brooklyn Dodgers and the newest member of the Dodgers is the first African American to play major league baseball -- Jackie Robinson. During the course of the play, Jackie bats, gets on base and steals bases with the goal of stealing home. While playing, he fields questions from the press and recalls flashbacks from his life.

Darrell Willis, Sr. (Howell, NJ) is the founder and Artistic Director of Dunbar Repertory. A producer, director, and actor, he is a retired adjunct instructor of Theatre Arts, having taught at three New Jersey community colleges. Mr. Willis holds a B.A. in Communications and Theatre Arts from Susquehanna University (Selinsgrove, PA), and an M.A. in Theatre Studies from Montclair State University. The cast includes: Bellamy Shivers (Neptune, NJ), Tavea Sanderson (Red Bank, NJ), Kristina McKinney (Freehold Boro, NJ), Vince Fay (Matawan, NJ) and Collin Roach (Freehold, NJ).

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets

for are priced at $25-27 and are available online at www.centerplayers.org or by

calling 732-462-9093.

Celebrating its 20th season at Center Playhouse, Center Players is a respected, award-winning organization, presenting high quality, engaging productions featuring local talent in downtown Freehold. In addition to their signature plays, the group also sponsors free play reading events and offers dinner and theater packages with several local restaurants.