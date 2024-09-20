Cast Set for MACBETH at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When three mysterious strangers confront a noble general on a barren heath, the fate of a nation is changed forever. Ambition, power, and madness drive Shakespeare's thrilling masterpiece, Macbeth, appearing this fall on the Main Stage of the acclaimed Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey for the first time in two decades. The strictly limited run plays at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University beginning October 16, 2024.

Part action-packed drama, part psychological thriller, Macbeth remains one of Shakespeare's most popular tragedies. Set against the backdrop of a war-torn medieval Scotland, the play tells the tale of a celebrated warrior whose ambition derails his moral compass as he and his wife embark on a bloody journey to gain the crown. From Macbeth's first encounter with the enigmatic witches to the riveting final battle, Shakespeare's tale is designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

"We all know the famous lines — 'Out damned spot', 'double, double toil and trouble', and 'something wicked this way comes'," states Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe, who directs the new production. "But within the landscape of this exciting, political tale of horror replete with ghosts, witches, and bloody battles, Shakespeare crafted some of his most provocative characters. No one dives deeper into the human psyche as he explores ambition, the abuse of power, and the darker desires of the human spirit. In Macbeth we see the seeds of popular stories of characters who embrace their ruthless impulses like Breaking Bad, The Godfather, and Game of Thrones."

Ray Fisher returns to STNJ to take on Shakespeare's titular tragic hero turned villain. Widely recognized by movie-goers for his role as Victor Stone/Cyborg in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Ray Fisher is no stranger to the stage. A seasoned theater actor, he received rave reviews for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali in the Off-Broadway production, Fetch Clay, Make Man from Tony-Award winning director Des McAnuff, and reprised his star-making role in Debbie Allen's revival of the play in 2022. Last season, Ray received a Drama Desk nomination for his role in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. Ray first appeared in STNJ's touring productions of Macbeth, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Nevermore: The Tales of Edgar Allan Poe and later delivered a heartbreaking performance as Tom Robinson in STNJ's highly praised production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Shakespeare Theatre audiences will recognize Erin Partin (The Winter's Tale, Romeo & Juliet, The Tempest, The School for Wives) who plays Macbeth's ambitious and driven wife, Lady Macbeth. Longtime STNJ veteran Clark Carmichael (As You Like It, Love's Labour's Lost, The Learned Ladies) is back again this season to play the noble Macduff, after his performance as Jaques on the Outdoor Stage this summer. Other returning STNJ company members include Earl Baker Jr. (As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as King Duncan; Dino Curia (The Rose Tattoo, The Comedy of Errors, SNUG) as Ross; Nathan Flesh (The Book of Will) as Angus; and Jordan Laroya (Pericles, Henry IV-1) as Lennox. Ellie Gossage (The Comedy of Errors, SNUG), Felix Mayes (A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor), and Aurea Tomeski (The Rose Tattoo, Coriolanus) play the weird sisters. Newcomers R.J. Foster (Classic Theatre of Harlem, Oregon Shakespeare, Folger Shakespeare) and Gerrard James (Denver Center, Red Bull Theatre) play Banquo and Malcolm, respectively.

The design team includes scenic design by Brian Ruggaber (A Midwinter Night's Dream); costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz (Papermill Playhouse, Barrington Stage); lighting design by Andrew Hungerford (A Midwinter Night's Dream); sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (Old Globe, Utah Shakespeare, Milwaukee Rep); and fight director Doug West (Henry VI: Blood and Roses, Coriolanus, As You Like It). The production stage manager is Jackie Mariani (A Man for All Seasons). Macbeth is generously sponsored by Suzanne B. Engel.

Single tickets for Macbeth range from $39 to $77, with preview performances beginning at $39 and regular performances beginning at $57. The Theatre offers a variety of cost-saving opportunities, including $15 student tickets with a valid student ID and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID. Other available discounts include subscription discounts, and a 10% discount for members of PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey as well as card holders for libraries within the Main Library Alliance. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org. Special student matinee performances are also available.

Tickets for Macbeth are on sale now through The Shakespeare Theatres website, ShakespeareNJ.org, or by calling the box office at (973) 408-5600. Performances will run from October 16 through November 17, 2024, at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre located on the campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ.

