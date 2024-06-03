CHARLOTTE'S WEB Comes to The Blue Moon Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since it was published in 1952 "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White has been enjoyed by readers of all ages. It has cemented itself as a classic of children's literature and is credited as the best selling children's paperback of all time. The Blue Moon Theatre will bring this story to life on stage in an adaption written by Joseph Robinette.

The play tells the familiar story of Wilbur, a runt pig rescued by a little girl named Fern and adopted by Fern's aunt and uncle, the Zuckermans, who raise him on their farm. While living on the farm Wilbur meets several barnyard friends including geese, sheep, a cynical rat named Templeton, and a motherly spider named Charlotte. In an effort to save Wilbur from being slaughtered Charlotte begins spinning words praising Wilbur into her webs which causes him to be labeled a miracle. This fame brings Wilbur all the way to the county fair but will Wilbur be able to stand on his own without help from Charlotte?

Jim Cook Jr. directs the production and reimagines the story in a completely original way. Rather than just telling the classic story of Wilbur, Fern, and Charlotte as written by E.B. White and adapted by Joseph Robinette, Cook combines this tale with the story of White's life. White becomes his own character writing his novel and narrating the play as it occurs before the audience's eyes. On the topic of this story and his vision Cook says "This production may look a little different than the other productions of Charlotte's Web. To read and experience Charlotte's Web as an adult is to experience it as a child times 1,000. Children are undoubtedly precocious more times than not and can understand the cathartic moments of the book. But, as an adult, having lived those moments the hope for survival, even if just for a day, between the aging Charlotte and the young Wilbur, is all the more amplified and emotionally meaningful. More than that, however, we wanted to explore the author as told through the eyes of our narrator: E. B. White. He lived two different lives: a simple one at his farm in Brooklyn, Maine, and a sophisticated one as a writer for the literary magazine The New Yorker. Audiences will see White's Maine life with hints to The New Yorker peppered through this production. This production, like the book, is not only for children - it's for everyone. We hope to convey a bit of that."

In addition to direction, Jim Cook Jr., along with Maria Cook, are responsible for prop and scenic design. Maria Cook is also the stage manager for the production. Costume design is by Masquerade Ball, lighting design is by Jolee Farah, and sound design is by Mike Russell. The production stars Alair Diremigio (E.B. White/Lurvy), Sam Williams (Wilbur), Hannah Lee DeFrates (Charlotte), Cadence 'Cadey' Laning (Fern Arable), Ariel Johnson (Martha Arable), Joseph DiBella (Avery Arable), Jon Laning (Homer Zuckerman), Lori Thompson (Edith Zuckerman), Jim Cook Jr. (John Arable), Brady Thompson (Templeton), Donna Laning (Goose), Charlie Lai (Gander), Crit Olmos (Sheep), Sophia Shipman (Lamb), and Gabriel Vereen (Announcer, Uncle, Reporter).

The show is being produced at The Blue Moon Theatre with a special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Charlotte's Web opens June 7, 2024 and runs two weekends with evening performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm and a special matinee performance at 2:00pm on June 16, 2024 for the final performance.

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre can hold less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house. Visit https://www.thebluemoontheatre.com/ for more information about upcoming events and tickets.

