CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY & More Set for The Growing Stage's 43rd Season

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey has revealed its 43rd Season, “Pure Imagination.” In addition to a full slate of shows, we have educational programming for young people grades Pre-K through High School and special events announced throughout the season.

Our 2024-2025 Main Stage Season is as follows:

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - October 11-27, 2024

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Book by David Greig

Songs from the Motion Picture by Leslie Bricusse & Anthony Newley

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and a book by David Greig. The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - December 6-22, 2024

Script Adaptation by Robert Penola

Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks

Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (adapted from a story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks) and the stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage with scenic/puppet designs by Brandon Kirkham.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Catching The Moon: The Story of a Young Girl's Baseball Dream - February 14-March 2, 2025

Book and Lyrics by Nichole Jackson

Music and Lyrics by Tyrone L. Robinson

Adapted from the book by Crystal Hubbard

Catching the Moon tells the spirited story of the Black girl who grew up to become "Toni Stone," the first woman to play for an all-male professional baseball team.

With the crack of a bat, Marcenia Lyle rounds the bases with ease and slides into home. It's the ballfield she knows and loves best. So, when famous baseball manager Gabby Street comes scouting players for summer camp, Marcenia steps up to the plate to compete. She's determined to pursue her passion and defy the naysayers who discourage her from following her dream because she's a girl.

Her Beautiful Sound - March 28-April 6, 2025

Written by Cris Eli Blak

World Premiere New Play

Her Beautiful Sound is a story about a family, a family dealing with loss and how to find the music to keep on going. It is a family of three women who hold each other up, see each other, and remind each other of the power that lives within their spirits. The overall message of the show is your voice matters, your story matters, and using creativity - whether it be hip hop, poetry, dance, or whatever you choose - can help you heal and can help you realize your strength, and the strength of those around you.

Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical - May 2-23, 2025

Script & Lyrics by Mo Willems Music by Michael Silversher

Based on the beloved Caldecott Honor-winning picture book, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical is filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry and an instant children's classic! Six-time Emmy Award winner, Mo Willems, teams up with Grammy Award-winning composer, Michael Silversher, to create this heart-warming and hilarious musical.

Season Subscriptions ON SALE:

Season subscriptions are currently on sale. All subscriptions offer a 20% discount off of regular ticket prices plus benefits including: choice of shows and performances, reserved seating, 10% off additional tickets, unlimited ticket exchanges and no individual ticket fees charged on packages. Please visit our website at www.growingstage.com or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase subscriptions. Group Rates are available for each production.

