Bergen County Players Reveal 2024-25 Season Lineup

The Bergen County Players has announced its 2024/25 season with a lineup of musicals and plays for its 92nd season. BCP will be celebrating 75 continuous years of operation at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, and will kick off its new season in September with the Tony Award-winning comedy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.
Tickets for Forum and the rest of the 2024/25 season are available starting August 1st, online and by phone. Early Access tickets are available starting July 22nd. The box office, located at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ, will open on Friday, August 23, 2024, for walk-up sales or by calling 201-261- 4200. (Dates subject to change, please visit www.bcplayers.org for updates). Special discounts for groups of 20 or more are also available by calling the box office number (extension 6) or by emailing groups@bcplayers.org.
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart
Directed by Ray Yucis
SEPT 14 - OCT 19, 2024
The setting: ancient Rome. A slave wishes to be free, and will do anything to accomplish that goal. And "anything" includes lying, cheating, stealing, pimping, dressing his extremely nervous friend as a virgin, and, perhaps worst of all...sprinkling horse sweat around town (yes, you read that right...). Sound crazy? You betcha!
Don't miss this Broadway classic, winner of 10 Tony awards.
Written by Selina Fillinger
Directed by Lynne Lupfer
NOV 2-23, 2024
One four-letter word is about to rock the White House. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander-in-Chief out of trouble.
Theatre For Young Audiences Edition
Music and Lyrics by Rob Rokicki
Book by Joe Tracz
Based on the novel by Rick Riordan
Directed by Larry Landsman
DEC 7-22, 2024
When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book features an exciting rock score and clocks in at a brisk 75 minutes. An action-packed, mythical adventure that is perfect for Percy fans! Recommended for ages 7 and up.
Written by David Lindsay-Abaire
Directed by Dottie Fischer
FEB 8 - MAR 1, 2025
In the aftermath of a life-shattering accident, a young husband and wife find themselves drifting perilously apart. This winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back up into the light of day.
Written by Katherine DiSavino
Directed by Terri Caust
MAR 15 - APR 5, 2025
A young couple moves into their first apartment together, halfway across the country from their parents, so imagine their surprise when everyone shows up to help them! Funny and touching, this one will make you laugh out loud and fall in love all over again.
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by Hugh Wheeler
Directed by Steve Bell
MAY 3 - JUNE 1, 2025
The brilliant composer Stephen Sondheim created a stunning tour-de-force when he turned Ingmar Bergman's comedy-of-manners film, "Smiles of a Summer Night", into a musical of masterful execution and elegance. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards (and winner of five, including Best Musical of 1973), this Sondheim classic not only features one of the most well-known songs in Broadway history ('Send in the Clowns').
