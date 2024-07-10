Bergen County Players Reveal 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bergen County Players has announced its 2024/25 season with a lineup of musicals and plays for its 92nd season. BCP will be celebrating 75 continuous years of operation at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, and will kick off its new season in September with the Tony Award-winning comedy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Tickets for Forum and the rest of the 2024/25 season are available starting August 1st, online and by phone. Early Access tickets are available starting July 22nd. The box office, located at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ, will open on Friday, August 23, 2024, for walk-up sales or by calling 201-261- 4200. (Dates subject to change, please visit www.bcplayers.org for updates). Special discounts for groups of 20 or more are also available by calling the box office number (extension 6) or by emailing groups@bcplayers.org.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart

Directed by Ray Yucis

SEPT 14 - OCT 19, 2024

The setting: ancient Rome. A slave wishes to be free, and will do anything to accomplish that goal. And "anything" includes lying, cheating, stealing, pimping, dressing his extremely nervous friend as a virgin, and, perhaps worst of all...sprinkling horse sweat around town (yes, you read that right...). Sound crazy? You betcha!

Don't miss this Broadway classic, winner of 10 Tony awards.

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Written by Selina Fillinger

Directed by Lynne Lupfer

NOV 2-23, 2024

One four-letter word is about to rock the White House. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander-in-Chief out of trouble.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical

Theatre For Young Audiences Edition

Music and Lyrics by Rob Rokicki

Book by Joe Tracz

Based on the novel by Rick Riordan

Directed by Larry Landsman

DEC 7-22, 2024

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book features an exciting rock score and clocks in at a brisk 75 minutes. An action-packed, mythical adventure that is perfect for Percy fans! Recommended for ages 7 and up.

RABBIT HOLE

Written by David Lindsay-Abaire

Directed by Dottie Fischer

FEB 8 - MAR 1, 2025

In the aftermath of a life-shattering accident, a young husband and wife find themselves drifting perilously apart. This winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back up into the light of day.

THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME

Written by Katherine DiSavino

Directed by Terri Caust

MAR 15 - APR 5, 2025

A young couple moves into their first apartment together, halfway across the country from their parents, so imagine their surprise when everyone shows up to help them! Funny and touching, this one will make you laugh out loud and fall in love all over again.

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Directed by Steve Bell

MAY 3 - JUNE 1, 2025

The brilliant composer Stephen Sondheim created a stunning tour-de-force when he turned Ingmar Bergman's comedy-of-manners film, "Smiles of a Summer Night", into a musical of masterful execution and elegance. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards (and winner of five, including Best Musical of 1973), this Sondheim classic not only features one of the most well-known songs in Broadway history ('Send in the Clowns').

TICKET AND SCHEDULE INFORMATION

All performances will take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Other curtain times apply to the family show The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical which are Fridays 7:30 pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm and 4 pm.

Tickets prices for the 2024/25 Season are Musicals $32, Plays Fri/Sat $28, Plays Sun $26 and Family Show $19 for all performances, and can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. Visa, Master Card, and American Express are accepted.

BCP's popular Questions & Artists talkback session will be held on the first Friday performance of the show's run.

Those interested in Group Sales of 20 or more tickets can email groups@bcplayers.org or call the main number and press #6.

Row K, Seats #1 and #2 are held to accommodate people with disabilities. They can be purchased by calling the box office at 201-261-4200. These seats will be released for public sale two weeks prior to performance.

Advance discount tickets for students age 25 and under with proper ID are available for $19 by phone or walk-up only, and student rush seats can be purchased for $10 (cash only) starting 30 minutes before curtain at every performance, pending seat availability. There is a limit of one rush ticket per student. Student Rush discount does not apply to the Family Show.

Parking is free at the Park Avenue municipal lot, across the street, one-half block north of the theater.

