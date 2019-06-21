BWW Review: Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS at STNJ-A Rousing and Wonderful Show for Metro Audiences to Enjoy

Experience a new version of a beloved classic. The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is kicking off their 57th Season with a rousing production of Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers adapted from the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas. Directed by the renowned fight director and writer, Rick Sordelet, the show features a stupendous cast. This vibrant, clever, and very often comical production is guaranteed to entertain. The two something hours go by so quickly, you will want it to last even longer!

Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers remains true to the original themes of the Alexandre Dumas novel, yet Ludwig creatively incorporates his flair for humor to make the story a standout. Set in Paris 1625 during the reign of King Louis XIII, a brave young man, D'Artagnan travels with his younger sister, Sabine from their country home in Gascony to Paris. Like his father before him, D'Artagnan hopes to obtain a position in The Musketeers of the Guard, the corps that protects the King. His arrival in Paris is full of unexpected adventures as he rescues a damsel in distress; meets The Musketeers, Porthos, Athos, and Aramis; confronts the guards of divisive Cardinal Richelieu, Ravanche and Rochefort; and travels to England in an effort to save the reputation of Queen Anne.

STNJ has assembled a phenomenal cast that makes The Three Musketeers shine bright on the Madison stage. The company includes Cooper Jennings as D'Artagnan; David DeBesse as D'Artagnan's Father/Treville; Courtney McGowan as Sabine; Lena Chilingerian as D'Artagnan's Mother/Adele/Abbess/Assasin; Bruce Cromer as Cardinal Richelieu; John Keabler as Athos; Paul Molnar as Porthos; Alexander Sovronsky as Aramis; Jeffrey M. Bender as Rochefort; Patrick Toon as Ravanche; Fiona Robberson as Queen Anne; Michael Stewart Allen as King Louis/Cardinal's Guard; Billie Wyatt as Constance; Clark Scott Carmichael as Duke of Buckingham/Inn Keeper; Felicia Reuter as Elise/Nun; Alexis Pudvan as Queen's Attendant/Mother Superior; Conner Keef as Septime/Cardinal's Guard; Anastasia Le Gendre as Milady; Austin Lucas as Fache/Cardinal's Guard; and Nick Meittinis as Stanley/Cardinal's Guard. This troupe masters the dialogue of this fast paced show and the unbelievable swordplay in many of the scenes.

Indulge your imagination. The show is teeming with colorful characters, lively scenes, and amusing moments. Among the many that you will long remember are D'Artagnan's first encounter with Athos, the dastardly plotting between Cardinal Richelieu and Milady, the romantic meeting between D'Artagnan and Constance, Queen Anne's liason with the Duke of Buckingham; and the masquerade birthday ball for King Louis.

The Artistic Staff has done an outstanding job of bringing The Three Musketeers to the Madison Stage. They include lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson; fight direction by Christian Kelly-Sordelet; scenic design by Brian Prather; costume design by Brian Russman; and original music and sound design by Alexander Sovronsky. Production Stage Manager is Jackie Mariani. Additional Artistic Staff includes Fight Captain, Austin Lucas; Assistant to the Director, Peter Newes; Assistant to the Stage Manager, Jenna Gregson and Jennie Davie; and Wigs and Hair by Thom Gonzales.

There's so much to like about Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers at STNJ. It will certainly appeal to a broad audience of theatergoers. Get your tickets now. This one is sure to sell out! We congratulate the Theatre's Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte and General Manager, Robert Worshinski on the successful launch of the 2019 season.

The upcoming season of Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has the theme of "Incredible Journeys." Tickets for Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers and season's subscriptions can be purchased at the Box Office located at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison by visiting https://www.shakespearenj.org/ or by calling 973.408.5600.

Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories