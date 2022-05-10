BWW Review: A WALK ON THE MOON at George Street Playhouse-A New Musical to Embrace

"Men walked on the moon and everything was changing but I wasn't."

by Pearl Kantrowitz in A Walk on the Moon

Musical theatre lovers and many more should head over to George Street Playhouse (GSP) to see the new musical, A Walk on the Moon, now being performed through May 21. The vibrant show features expert direction by Sheryl Kaller, choreography by Josh Prince, musical direction by Greg Kenna, and music supervision by Andy Einhorn. The production shines bright on the New Brunswick stage.

The music and lyrics for the show are by Paul Scott Goodman and AnneMarie Milazzo with a book and additional lyrics by Pamela Gray. The production is based on the 1999 film by the same name by Miramax/Village Road Show Pictures/Punch Productions and Jay Cohen, written by Pamela Gray. A Walk on the Moon at GSP is sponsored by Sheryl Karmazin.

The nostalgic story is set in the summer of 1969 at a Jewish bungalow resort in the Catskills, where families from the city gather for the season. The kids attend day camp while women socialize, play mah-jongg and wait for their husbands to come out on the weekends. It's a transformative era with Neil Armstrong's epic moonwalk, the Vietnam War raging and the rock experience, Woodstock happening nearby the resort. One of the vacationers, Pearl Kantrowitz, is an attractive young mother who is dealing with her contrary teenage daughter, Alison, active young son, Danny, prying yet loving mother-in-law, Lillian and seemingly contented husband, Marty. Pearl's life is turned upside down when Walker, the local blouse salesman and a progressive individual, pursues her romantically. But is Walker's attention the change Pearl needs to escape her static lifestyle as a homemaker? A Walk on the Moon is a sincere, entertaining musical that portrays friendship, romance, societal change and one family's complex dynamic.

GSP has assembled a cast that is outstanding in their respective roles. The company includes Jackie Burns as Pearl Kantrowitz; Jonah Platt as Marty Kantrowitz; John Arthur Greene as the Blouse Man, Walker Jerome; Jill Abromovitz as Lillian Kantrowitz; Carly Gendell as Alison Kantrowitz; Cody Braverman as Danny Kantrowitz; Maya Jacobson as Myra Nadell; Wesley Zurich as Ross Epstein; Blair Goldberg as Rhoda Leiberman; Jonathon Timpanelli as Irv Gelfand; David R. Gordon as Neil Leiberman; Megan Kane as Bunny Gelfand; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Eleanor Applebaum; and Dan Rosales as Stanley Applebaum. Understudies include Andres Acosta, Logan Epstein, David Gabriel Lerner, David Mattle and Paris Remillard.

The fast moving scenes have moments that are upbeat, often comical, genuine, and always entertaining. You'll be captivated by the group arrival at the bungalow resort; the meeting of teenagers, Alison and Ross; the women playing mah-jongg; blouses for sale by Walker; Pearl donning a tie-dye tee shirt; the vacationing couples dancing; the nationally televised moon landing; the Woodstock concert; Pearl making pancakes for Danny; Lillian recounting Marty's young life to Pearl; and Marty lovingly talking to Alison.

The score enhances the story perfectly and the live orchestra is joy to listen to. Some of our favorite numbers include the "Summer of All Summers" by the Full Company; "Hey, Mr. President" by Ross; "A World Without Men" by Pearl, Rhoda, Bunny and Eleanor; "Dancing with You" by Marty, Neil, Stanley & Irv; "Ground Beneath my Feet" by Pearl; "Walking on the Moon" by Full Company; "Life Has a Bigger Say" by Lillian; "Yesterday Today" by Alison; "We Made You" by Marty; and "Not Willing to Lose" by Pearl.

The Creative and Production Teams impress as they have set just the right mood and setting for the show. They include costume design by Linda Cho; lighting design by Robert Wierzel; sound design by Leon Rothenberg; hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe; and make-up design by Robin L. McGee. The Scenic Consultant and Projection Design is by Tal Yarden. The Production Manager is Christopher J. Bailey; General Manager is Scott Goldman; Production Stage Manager is Samantha Flint; Stage Manger is Ellen Goldberg; Assistant Stage Manager is Molly Shea; and the Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

We congratulate Artistic Director, David Saint and Managing Director Kelly Ryman on presenting A Walk on the Moon to metro area audiences. It's a must-see this spring theatre season that we hope will go far.

Tickets for A Walk on the Moon are available by visiting https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/ or call 732.246.7717. The show has a run time of 2.5 hours with one intermission. George Street Playhouse is located at 9 Livingston Avenue at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. The theatre is in the heart of the city's vibrant entertainment and dining district with very accessible local parking and mass transit options available. Note: All patrons attending a performance at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center must show proof of vaccination, including a booster if eligible, and a photo ID.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson