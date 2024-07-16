SISTER ACT is Now Playing From Pleasant Valley Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pleasant Valley Productions has announced the upcoming production of the divine musical comedy smash, Sister Act at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center in West Orange, NJ

Based on the beloved Whoopi Goldberg film, Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier played by Tasha R. Williams of Union Township, a sassy nightclub singer who witnesses a crime committed by her boyfriend Curtis played by David Romankow of Gillette, NJ she is forced into hiding in the one place she can't blend in: a convent! Under the hilarious guidance of the strict Mother Superior played by Janet Aldrich, of West Orange, Deloris uses her unique talents to transform the nuns' choir played by talented individuals with heavenly voices from Essex, Union, Morris, Passaic and Hudson counties into a roof-raising act, bringing joy to the community and herself. Sister Act is a heartwarming and hilarious tribute to the power of friendship, sisterhood, and music. A cast full of wonderful characters including Marissa Tufaro of Morris Plains as Sister Mary Robert, the sweet postulant and the hilarious Jocelyn Elena Stout as Sister Mary Patrick. Keeping all the nuns in check is Sister Mary Lazarus played by Mary-Lauri Bartola of West Orange. Also of West Orange is John Forslund, playing endearing police officer Eddie Souther. Directed by Joseph Elefante, Choreographed by Megan Ferentinos and Musical Direction by Joseph Christianson.

Featuring infectious music by the legendary Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid) and witty lyrics by Glenn Slater, Sister Act is a heartwarming and hilarious tribute to the power of friendship, sisterhood, and music.

Performance Details:

Dates: July 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th & 20th at 8:00PM

$25.00 for Premium Seating (chair provided near the stage)

$15.00 Adult/$8.00 Child for General Admission (bring your own lawn chair or blanket).

Venue: Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center (4 Boland Drive - West Orange, NJ)

Comments