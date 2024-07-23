CARMINE'S Presents Leonard Marshall's Reading of 'Undying Love' on 7/26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, July 26th, Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in Times Square will play host to Leonard Marshall, a former New York Giants player and two-time Super Bowl champion, and award-winning playwright Ed 'Tiger' Verdin, for a theatrical reading of Verdin’s latest work, Undying Love. Written by Verdin and produced by Marshall, Undying Love highlights the families and victims of 9/11, addressing the lasting scars of the September 11th terrorist attacks on America. Tickets ($145.90) are required and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The reading will be held in the recently unveiled Carmine’s Ballroom from 7 pm – 10 pm. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a Meet & Greet with both Marshall and Verdin beginning at 7 pm before the play reading starts at 8 pm sharp. Both will again be available for autographs following the reading.

Ticket price also includes fan favorites from Carmine’s menu. A cash bar will be available during the Meet & Greet and autograph signing portions of the event. The reading will be performed by Verdin and his wife, Stacey, with narration by actress Carolyn Higdon. An introduction and memorial will be presented by Camryn Yarber, whose late father, Tyra Yarber, directed a community theater premiere of Undying Love that included a tribute to the families of 9/11. The Verdin's children will also participate by handling the technical aspects of the production, highlighting the importance of families in the arts.

Carmine's Italian Restaurant in Times Square is located at 200 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmine's Italian Restaurant



