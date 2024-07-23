bergenPAC Presents El Gran Combo and Tony Bennett: The Official Musical Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has announced two new shows for the 2024 season. Salsa legends El Gran Combo on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at 7 p.m.; Tony Bennett: The Official Musical Celebration featuring a full band and archival clips from the family estate on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

El Gran Combo

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$45-$165

El Gran Combo is a Puerto Rican Salsa music orchestra celebrating more than 55 years of serving up hits. El Gran Combo was founded in 1962 by Rafael Ithier and is considered one of the most successful Salsa groups of all time, if not the greatest. The group has released over 60 studio albums and is still going strong. Their hits include “Azuquita P'al Cafe,” “Asi Son” and “Se Me Fue.”

Tony Bennett: The Official Musical Celebration

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$39-$99

Tony Bennett: The Official Musical Celebration is a spectacular celebration of the life and music of Tony Bennett. The one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza combines the timeless classics of the 20-time Grammy Award-winning artist with rare footage from his family estate for an enchanting evening of music and entertainment. This production will feature a talented big band and a stellar cast of Broadway vocalists who capture the essence of Bennett's vocal brilliance and charismatic stage presence. Audiences can expect a captivating journey through Bennett's chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads, such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Rags to Riches,” “Because of You,” and more that have touched the hearts of millions around the world. Celebrate this legendary artist with this multi-media musical celebration of the one and only Tony Bennett.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

