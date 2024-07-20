CHARLES KRUG Wines-Bring Out the Summer Whites

We are in the heart of summer, so roll out the summer whites. Charles Krug produces exciting white wine options for the warm weather, perfect for chilling, partying, and sipping. It is an iconic Napa Valley winery producing outstanding wines that are a true testament to the region’s exceptional terroir. Founded in 1861, Charles Krug is Napa Valley’s Oldest Winery Estate. Since 1943, the Peter Mondavi Sr. family has continued Charles Krug’s legacy. Five generations later, the family remains committed to the stewardship and future of this iconic place.

We highly recommend the Charles Krug 2023 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc (SRP: $23). Sauvignon Blanc is trending and its popularity with consumers is rooted in true star power. In 2022 alone, sales have increased and it is a varietal that has also grown in value. This wine offers refreshing tropical and stone fruit flavors. It is a light-bodied, aromatic white wine that pairs well with a variety of summery dishes thanks to its acid and citrus notes. With its elegantly layered profile and lingering finish, Charles Krug 2023 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc is a testament to Charles Krug’s estate-owned vineyards in Napa Valley and the artistry of its talented winemakers.

Another wonderful white wine for those looking for a bit more complexity in the glass is the Charles Krug 2023 Napa Valley Chardonnay (SRP: $26). This refreshing white wine features beautiful white floral aromas. On the palate, the wine boasts flavors of Meyer lemon with mineral notes. This Chardonnay has a vibrant acidity with a delightfully long finish. It is an ideal wine to accompany your next picnic. And be sure to chill a few bottles for your next gathering. Charles Krug 2023 Napa Valley Chardonnay is sure to please your guests.

Charles Krug wines offer a taste of pure California sunshine in every glass. For more information on the winery and their portfolio of wines, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Bottle shots are courtesy of Charles Krug