BWW Review: A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is Charming Audiences this Holiday Season

You're invited to a delightful Christmas celebration that will lift your spirits and warm your heart. A Child's Christmas in Wales is now being performed at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) through January 2. Based on the classic story by Welsh poet, Dylan Thomas and adapted for the stage by Jeremy Brooks and Adrian Mitchell, the show is splendidly directed by the Theatre's Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte with musical direction by Robert Long. It was last produced by STNJ in 2016 and we are so glad that it is back on the Madison stage, a holiday treat for all.

Set in the mid 1920's in Swansea, Wales, Dylan reflects on his memories of Christmas and shares it in a compelling narrative with the audience. The production depicts charming scenes as Dylan recounts experiences from his youth with his parents, pals, extended family, and townspeople. Traditional music from the British Isles, that are performed a capella by the company, complement the story beautifully.

Ms. Monte has assembled the ideal cast to portray the endearing characters and bring this charismatic holiday tale to life. The cast includes Isaac Hickox-Young as Dylan Thomas; Jeff McCarthy as Dylan's father; Tina Stafford as Dylan's Mother; Jeffrey Marc Alkins as Smoky/Murgatroyd; Michael Stewart Allen as Tudyr/Constable Lloyd-Jones; Dino Curia as Tom/Fireman #1; James Earley as Gwyn/Hunchback; Clemmie Evans as Nellie; Amy Hutchins as Bessie; Kristen Kittel as Hannah; Courtney McGowan as Brenda; Cameron Nalley as Jack/Fireman #2; Andy Paterson as Postman/Glyn/Tough Town Hill Boy; Fiona Robberson as Elieri; Jack Steiner as Jim/Fireman #3; Billie Wyatt as Glenda; and Joelle Zazz as Hungry Town Hill Boy.

Memorable moments include Dylan emptying the contents of his Christmas stocking; the postman delivering packages; Dylan and his friends playing imaginative games in the park; family members arriving at the Thomas' home for Christmas dinner; the kitchen fire; the family finding charms in the Christmas pudding; the football game; telling of ghost stories; and so much more.

The production team has done a great job of bringing the show to the stage. They include lighting design by Matthew Weisgable; costume design by Paul Canada; and sound design by Steven Beckel. The Dialect Coach is Julie Foh; Production Stage Manager is Alison Cote; and the Assistant Stage Manager is Katie Galaro.

A Child's Christmas in Wales is humorous, exciting, and very genuine. We congratulate Bonnie J. Monte and her team for bringing it to metro area audiences. Gather your group and enjoy! The show runs for a total of 2 hours with one intermission.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is located at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ on the campus of Drew University. For tickets and more information visit https://www.shakespearenj.org/ and call 973.408.4600. Be sure to check out the special cost saving opportunities offered that includes student rush tickets, limited pay what you can tickets and the $30 under 30 option.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus