BWW Interview Gina Sarno in MATILDA THE MUSICAL in Nutley 12/16 to 12/19

Nutley Parks and Recreation Drama Program is presenting Matilda The Musical from Thursday, 12/16 to Sunday, 12/19. Based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, this musical was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The musical follows Matilda who is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but finds refuge in reading library books, which she reads quickly. At school, she finds a caring protector in her teacher, Miss Honey, who is shy and fragile, but the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda's bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, "nobody but me is gonna change my story" so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Gina Sarno about her career and the role she plays as Miss Honey in Matilda The Musical.

Gina is so excited to be making a return to the Nutley Parks and Rec. Drama Program and the Nutley High School (her alma mater) stage as Miss Honey in this wonderful musical. Other credits include Agnes in The Divine Sister, Una in Blackbird, Maria in Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost and Greek Chorus in The Threepenny Opera to name a few.

When did you first become interested in the performing arts?

I first began acting when I was 9 years old. The theater has always been a place where I feel most at home whether I'm in the audience, onstage or working backstage.

Is there anyone in particular who encouraged you to be an actor?

I had some amazing drama teachers, choir teachers and directors, dating back to when I was in Elementary school, who were very instrumental in cultivating my love of acting. Dennis Pandolfi, Brook Pandolfi, Thomasina Hyland, Louise Walk, Michael Cundari and the late Brian Bellogg all had a hand in shaping my early theater experience. They taught me so much and I'm so grateful for them.

Tell us a little about your own experience with the Nutley Parks and Rec. Drama Program.

I started out with the Nutley Parks and Rec. Drama Program when I was in elementary school. They would have a town musical every year and I remember acting in Annie and Annie Get Your Gun. The program was open to children up to adults. Kaitlyn Gandolfi, who plays Mrs. Wormwood, was in those shows with me, as well as her Father. Unfortunately, the program stopped for a few years until Jim and Abby Miles took it over, thankfully! They've been overseeing it for the past few years now and this year they made it open to adults, which I was so excited about!

What roles have you played that you found challenging?

Una in Blackbird was definitely one of the most challenging roles I've ever played and differed from any other that I had played before. That show had the heaviest subject matter out of all of the other shows I've been involved in. I will say that up until now, I had never played a character who had experienced so much hurt and heartbreak and who had been unhappy most of her life for reasons that were revealed in the show. Miss Honey has also dealt with a lot of trauma as a child so there are some parallels between the two shows believe it or not.

Tell us little about the team for Matilda, The Musical.

We have such a wonderful, hard working team. I feel so lucky to have worked with each and every person in this cast and crew. Everyone, kids included, have worn masks the entire rehearsal period to keep everyone as safe as possible. A lot of the children's' parents have volunteered their time as well to help out.

We'd love to know how you are preparing for your role in the show.

One of the first things I did, aside from reading the actual script, was reading Ronald Dahl's Matilda. Outside of rehearsal, I've been going to voice lessons to work on my songs with my vocal coach, Melanie Mitrano. I've also been taking one on one acting lessons with my acting coach Julie Galorenzo and I've been running lines with my friends.

What would you like audiences to know?

I would like our audiences to take home the message that Matilda teaches: no matter what you're going through in life, no matter how hard it may be, you have to believe in yourself and you will get through it.

Can you share any of your future plans?

In January, I'll be part of a reading of the play "Honour" by Joanna Murray-Smith as Claudia in Montclair, NJ and there are a few auditions for plays coming up as well. Hopefully I won't wait another 10 years to do another musical again.

Performances of Matilda The Musical will be held at Nutley High School, 300 Franklin Avenue on Thursday December 16th at 7:30 PM, Friday December 17th at 7:30 PM, Saturday December 18th at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM and Sunday December 19th at 2:00 PM. Tickets for Thursday the 16th and Sunday the 19th are already sold out. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door. Tickets are available at the Parks and Recreation Building located at 44 Park Ave, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. There will be an evening ticket sale on Tuesday, December 14 from 4:00 - 7:30 PM. For further information on tickets for the show, please contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 973-284-4966.

