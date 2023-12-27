Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023

BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 1 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 2 Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Get a First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 3 Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Charles Busch, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playho Photo 4 Busch, Kaye & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse

BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023

All of our readers agree that New Jersey entertainment is some of the very best. There are opportunities to see top shows in every part of the state with fine professional theaters, performing arts centers, and community playhouses. Check out some of the highlights that we covered in 2023 that has included reviews, interviews, previews, photo-flashes and special news.  

Reviews:

-The Pianist at George Street Playhouse.  Read HERE.

-The Prom at Axelrod PAC.  Read HERE thanks to our contributor, Lianna Abrizio

-Waiting for Godot at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey.  Read HERE.

-Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr. at Mooorestown Theater Company.  Read HERE thanks to our contributor, Donna Marie Nowak

Interviews:

-Arianna Cacioppo in The Little Mermaid at Centenary Stage Company. Read HERE

-L.A. Mars talks Tick-Tick-Boom at Nutley Little Theatre.  Read HERE thanks to our contributor, Gina Sarno.

-Producing Artistic Direcotr, Sean Hagerty of The Curtain in Jersey City.  Read HERE.

-Director, Steve Bell and Rent at Bergen County Players.  Read HERE.

Previews:

-The Lightning Thief was presented at The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey.  Read HERE thanks to our Newsdesk.

-Trich was presented at Luna Stage.  Read HERE thanks to our Newsdesk.

-Popcorn Falls was presented at Surflight Theatre.  Read HERE thanks to our Newsdesk.

Photo Flashes:

-The Cast of The Great Gatsby.  Read HERE thanks to our Newsdesk.

-Welcome to Matteson at NJ Rep. Read HERE thanks to our Newsdesk.

Special News:

-We keep our readers in touch with organizations such as New Jersey Theatre Alliance.  Read HERE thanks to our Newsdesk. 

-Premiere Stages at Kean University reveals Play Festival Winners and Commission Recipients. Read HERE.

-And, of course, our readers enjoy nominating and voting for the BWW New Jersey Awards.  Voting ends on 12/31/23. Read HERE.

Stay tuned to BWW NJ for coverage by our contributors throughout 2024 to find out what’s going on in the Garden State.

Photo Credit: "Waiting for Godot" at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Photo by Sarah Haley

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Black Box PAC to Present 1980s THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE Photo
Black Box PAC to Present 1980's THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE

In association with The Estate of Edward Albee, Black Box PAC will present 1980's THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE.

3
Middlesex County Announces Winners For Picture Middlesex County Photography Contest Photo
Middlesex County Announces Winners For Picture Middlesex County Photography Contest

Middlesex County has announced the winners for the fall edition of Picture Middlesex County, which was open to all amateur and professional photographers who live in New Jersey from September 21–November 30, 2023.

4
Anthony Roth Costanzo to Headline Princeton Symphony Orchestra Concerts in January Photo
Anthony Roth Costanzo to Headline Princeton Symphony Orchestra Concerts in January

In the new year, Metropolitan Opera star, GRAMMY@ Award winner, and Princeton University alum Anthony Roth Costanzo will headline the Princeton Symphony Orchestra's (PSO) January 13-14 concerts.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

CASINO ROYALE Event at 1776 in Morristown benefits Sanaa's StarsCASINO ROYALE Event at 1776 in Morristown benefits Sanaa's Stars
Review: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance EventReview: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance Event
NEW YEARS EVE Guide in NYC for Every Taste, Style and BudgetNEW YEARS EVE Guide in NYC for Every Taste, Style and Budget
CASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in StyleCASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in Style

Videos

Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
NYC Winter Showcase 2024 in New Jersey NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty in New Jersey New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Bergen Performing Arts Center (4/21-4/21)
A Night on the Town in New Jersey A Night on the Town
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (4/27-4/27)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/18-1/18)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in New Jersey Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You