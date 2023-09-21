Review: Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT at STNJ is an Exceptional Theatrical Experience

“To every man, his little cross until he dies and is forgotten. By Vladimir in Waiting for Godot

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues their successful season themed “Take Flight” with the Main Stage production of Samuel Beckett’s groundbreaking tragicomedy, Waiting for Godot. Audiences have come to expect the best in classic theatre at STNJ and Waiting for Godot is a premier example of the productions that bring patrons flocking to the theatre. Expertly directed by the Theatre’s Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, the show features a superb cast. From the first moment to the last, you will be entertained and moved by this renowned play.

Waiting for Godot takes place over a period of two days on a country road. Two drifters, Estragon and Vladimir, who have been companions for over 50 years, await their meeting with Godot. It is unclear why or when the encounter will occur, but Vladimir is especially assertive about staying in the area and waiting because a messenger boy assures them that Godot will come tomorrow. As they pass the time, Vladimir and Estragon discuss everyday living, thoughts about their past, and their prognostications for the future. When Vladimir and Estragon meet Pozzo and his slave, Lucky who are traveling along the road, the nature of their conversations change dramatically. Pozzo appears to be quite wealthy and he abuses Lucky who is old and worn out. The fast paced repartee among the characters is compelling, at times alarming, but always engaging.

In her Director’s Notes, Ms. Monte offers excellent advice for patrons. She states, “I have on more than one occasion encouraged you, our audience to avoid the urge or attempt to understand a particular play as you are viewing it. Instead, I have encouraged you to simply experience it, let it wash over you and resist trying to decipher its meaning or a variety of meanings until after it has ended. I advocate the same approach as you watch Waiting for Godot.”

The cast of the play couldn’t be better. They deliver Beckett’s poetic dialogue to perfection that includes moments of hope, humor, and deep sorrow. The company includes Gregory Derelian as Pozzo; Derek Wilson as Estragon; Anthony Marble as Vladimir; Michael Stewart Allen as Lucky; and Jaiya Chetram as Boy. Some of the unforgettable scenes that spark the imagination include Vladimir and Estragon talking about their boots; Estragon awakening from his rest wanting to tell of his dream; Estregon and Vladmir considering hanging themselves from a tree; Vladimir insisting they wait for Godot; Vladimir offering Estragon a radish or a carrot; the Boy bringing a message from Godot and being questioned by Vladimir; Pozzo's coarse description of Lucky; Pozzo allowing Estragon to have his discarded chicken bones; Lucky being ordered to dance and then to think; Lucky’s captivating soliloquy; and Pozzo's return to the area as a blind man with an ailing Lucky.

We applaud the Design Team that has brought Waiting for Godot to the Madison stage. They include set design/costume design by Bonnie J. Monte and lighting design by Steven Rosen. The Production Stage Manager is Denise Cardarelli.

The opportunity to see Waiting for Godot will have a profound effect on your heart and mind. It is an exceptional piece of theatre. See it while you can through October 1st.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is located at 36 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ 07940 (on the campus of Drew University). The run time for Waiting for Godot is two hours and fifteen minutes with one intermission. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.shakespearenj.org/ and call 908.408.5600. Be sure to explore the special ticketing offers that are available.

Photo Credit: Sarah Haley