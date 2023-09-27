Surflight Theatre's Presents POPCORN FALLS, A Energetic Romp Full of Impressions, Wit, and Charm

Surflight Theatre has announced that they will be continuing their 2023 Season with the energetic romp full of impressions, wit, and charm, Popcorn Falls.

A feel good show with laugh out loud comedic genius!!! Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame-their namesake waterfall-has dried up. Now bankrupt, their last chance is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week. Two big problems: no playhouse, no play. Led by the Mayor and the local handyman, the enterprising townsfolk try to prove that art can save the world. Whatever it is, the way you tell your story online can make all the difference.

Rose Riccardi is the director/production stage manager of this production. Riccardi is happy to be making her debut with Surflight Theatre. Some regional credits include: The Hummingbirds (Garret Jon Groenveld), Wolf At The Door (Marisela Treviño Orta), The Housewives of Mannheim (Alan Brody), The Little Hours (David Bucknam), Fern Hill (Michael Tucker), Dead Ringer (Gino Dilorio), Naked By The River (Michael Folie), Adult Fiction (Brian Mori), Bookends (Katharine Houghton, Dianne Adams, James McDowell), Whores (Lee Blessing), Donna Orbits The Moon (Ian August), Find Me A Voice (SuzAnne Barabas, Gabor Barabas). Some Off-Broadway credits include: Songbird (Michael Kimmel and Lauren Pritchard), Butler (Richard Strand), The Violin (Dan McCormick), The Road to Damascus (Tom Dulack), Terms of Endearment (Dan Gordon), Poetic License (Jack Canfora), On A Stool At The End Of The Bar (Robert Callely), A Better Place (Wendy Beckett), Murder In The First (Dan Gordon), Martin Luther on Trial (Chris Cragin-Day), Phoenix (Scott Organ), In The Pocket - A Sideman's Tale (James Manos Jr. and Mark Rivera). Recently, she was part of The International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival (IDGTF) with James Hindman's What Doesn't Kill You. Rose has also been a proud member of NJ Repertory Company and Actor's Equity since 1999. Thank you to Jim and Tom!

The show will also feature Scenic Design by Jessica Parks, Sound Effects Design by Nick Simone, Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro, Costume Design by Jessica McGovern.

Popcorn Falls will star Danny Crowe (Most recently seen as Jacob Goldman in Surflight's Grumpy Old Men: The Musical and Chad in Disaster!) as Actor 1, and Patrick Halley (who has been seen Off-Broadway and at many of the country's major resident theaters) as Actor 2.

2023 Season sponsored by Bay Magazine and The Cheese Shoppe, Surf City.

DATES: September 27-October 1

TIMES: 2:00pm: Sept. 27, 28; Oct. 1

7:30pm: Sept. 27, 28, 29, 30

WHERE: Surflight Theatre

201 Engleside Ave.

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Tickets: Adults/Seniors- $43.00; Children 12 and Under- $33.00

To purchase tickets; go to Click Here, or call (609)492-9477.

Group pricing available.

Surflight Theatre is a professional theatre employing members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.