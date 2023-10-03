Photos: World Premiere Of WELCOME TO MATTESON! Opens At New Jersey Repertory Company

Inda Craig-Galvan's Welcome to Matteson! brilliantly exposes the layers of reverse gentrification with a dark comedic touch.
New Jersey Repertory Company will end its successful season with the World Premiere of Welcome To Matteson! written by Inda Craig-Galván and directed by Dawn Monique Williams. See photos from opening night below!
A suburban couple hosts a welcome-to-the-neighborhood dinner party for their new neighbors — a couple recently relocated from Cabrini Green, Chicago's roughest housing project — and it's anything but welcoming. A dark comedy about reverse gentrification and how we deal with the "other" when the other looks just like us.
"Welcome to Matteson! brilliantly exposes the layers of reverse gentrification with a dark comedic touch. Inda Craig-Galvan's thought-provoking play challenges us to confront our notions of 'otherness' when it's cloaked in familiarity. A compelling exploration of human connections that resonate deeply. We are so happy to provide this play with its World Premiere." - SuzAnne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJREP
The cast includes MaConnia Chesser (NY: Cell), De'Lon Grant (Broadway's Come from Away), Charlie Hudson, III (Off Broadway: Nollywood Dreams) and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (TV's "Average Joe,” "Bosch").
The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, technical director Brian Snyder, and production stage manager is Kristin Pfeifer, and assistant stage manager is Rachael Malloy.
They can be purchased by visiting njrep.org/plays or by phone at 732-229-3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. Welcome to Matteson! will play on Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Added performance: Friday, October 13 at 3 pm .
Photo Credit: Taylor Rose
Maconnia Chesser and Charlie Hudson III
Inda Craig-Galvan, De'lon Grant, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Dawn Monique Williams, Maconnia Chesser, Vanessa Ogbuehi and Charlie Hudson III
Dawn Monique Williams and Inda Craig-Galvan
De'lon Grant, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Maconnia Chesser and Charlie Hudson III
De'lon Grant and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams
