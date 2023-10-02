Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See

“It seems as if things could get no worse, but that’s just the Jewish view” by Wladyslaw Szpilman in The Pianist

George Street Playhouse (GSP) has opened their 50th Anniversary season with the stunning world premiere of The Pianist, a poignant theatrical piece brilliantly directed and adapted for the stage by Emily Mann with a beautiful original score by Iris Hond. Based on the memoir, “The Pianist” by Wladyslaw Szpilman, this play with music depicts the impactful story of a family torn apart by the Holocaust and one man’s struggle to survive. At the opening night performance, the Playhouse’s Artistic Director, David Saint graciously told the audience that he was absolutely thrilled to be presenting the production and spoke of Emily Mann saying “It’s an honor to have her here.”

The Pianist tells of the oppression that began in the 1930’s when the Nazis began their horrific persecution of the Jewish population. The play focuses on the Szpilmans, a close-knit family of six living in Warsaw, Poland. They are a musical family, and the oldest son, Wladyslaw is a gifted pianist. When his family is taken away on a labor camp transport, Wladyslaw remains in the Warsaw Ghetto as a laborer, helps to smuggle in weapons for the Jewish resistance uprising, and hides from the Nazis with the help of friends and colleagues. While accepting that his beloved family has perished, Wladyslaw keeps music in his heart and mind to help him endure the endless sorrows.

The cast members master their individual roles capturing heartfelt moments along with the stark realities and terrors of the times. Daniel Donskoy is excellent in the demanding role of Wladyslaw Szpilman. An accomplished actor, Donskoy is making his American stage debut. He is joined on stage by the acting talents of Austin Pendleton as Father, Claire Beckman as Mother, Paul Spera as Henryk; Arielle Goldman as Regina; Georgia Warner as Halina; Charlotte Ewing as Magda/Boy; Jordan Lage as Jaworski and others; Robert David Grant as Majorek and others; and Tina Benko as Janina and others. The understudies are Ian Lowe and Rachel Felstein.

We applaud the Creative Team that has done an outstanding job of bringing The Pianist to the New Brunswick stage. They include set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Linda Cho; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; co-sound design by Mark Bennett and Charles Coes; projection design by S. Katy Tucker; and hair design by Charles G. LaPointe. The Fight Director is Rick Sordelet; Production Stage Manager is Chery Mintz; General Manager is Scott Goldman; Production Manager is Christopher J. Bailey; Casting is by The Telsey Office with Will Cantler CSA, Destiny Lilly CSA; and the Choreographer and Associate Director is Terry Berliner.

The Pianist is a significant portrayal of the tyranny that existed during WWII and the horrors of the Holocaust. We predict that this show will have a long life in the theatre and will be appreciated by many audiences in the years to come. Artistic Director, David Saint and Managing Director, Edgar Herrera have brought a truly great show to George Street Playhouse to begin the 2023/2024 Season.

The Pianist runs for 95 minutes with no intermission. George Street Playhouse is located at 9 Livingston Avenue at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), New Brunswick, NJ 08901. For ticketing and more information, please visit https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/ or call (732) 246-7717.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson